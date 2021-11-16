Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Spencer has to honor his commitment to Toledo State or sit out his freshmen year. Patience is back in the studio. Layla offers Patience Coop's headlining spot. Layla gives her 48 hours to make a decision. Billy is throwing a combine at South Crenshaw for players who have been overlooked attended by coaches in town for a conference. J.J. still thinks he's a quarterback. Spencer meets Coach Kenny, an old coaching friend of Corey's. Olivia shares at an NA meeting and a girl, Jen, storms out. Nurse Joy asks Olivia to reach out to her as a sponsor. Olivia let slip to Coop that Layla had offered Patience her slot on a tour. J.J. is tanking as a quarterback and Asher tells him to redeem himself as a linebacker. Spencer makes Chris and Jordan look good as quarterbacks. Jen and Olivia bond over football and ballet. Jen asks Olivia to be her sponsor but Olivia hestitates. Coaches ask to meet Spencer and J.J. but there are no bites on Jordan. Amina asks Coop for advice over how to handle a friend who is getting into trouble. J.J. gets Asher's scholarship at Coastal California. Spencer gets three scholarship offers but he's more concerned about the Toledo State situation hanging over him. Coach Kenny also drops by to offer Spencer a scholarship. Billy threatens to ruin Hudson's reputation if he doesn't release Spencer from his scholarship. Coop gives Patience her blessing to go on tour. Patience invites Coop to join her on tour but Coop feels a responsibility to Amina. A coach offers Jordan a walk-on slot. Spencer encourages Olivia to help Jen and she does. Billy gets Spencer free from Toledo State. Asher apologizes to J.J. Spencer goes with Coach Kenny and will be at the same nearby school as Jordan.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO