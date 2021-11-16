ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 6

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 6, Shaun and Park had to make a devastating choice between saving one patient and losing another. Armed with...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Dog Star Swing

For fans of the original anime, Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 3 probably evoked a cheer of recognition when Ein makes his appearance. Those unfamiliar with the Pembroke Welsh Corgi datadog are probably still bewildered by the online outpouring of love for what appears to be an incidental character. And a dog at that.
COMICS
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Conspicuous Gallantry

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less brutal. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 picked up in the aftermath of a mission gone wrong, and thanks to the non-linear way of telling what really happened, we learned Jason was responsible for a building with his team exploding.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Review: A New Lease On Death

It was apparent that Robbie was going to come to a bad end. At least it was a memorable one on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7. It's too bad that Rick's Porsche had to go with him. It's hard to fault Rick for being faithful to his friends/family. He...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Doctor
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6

Al is traversing a nuclear-fueled wasteland. There are people tracking her. It's the CRM. She manages to hide from them and happens on Morgan, who has been seeking her. She reluctantly tells him the truth and Grace joins in on the fun to help them. The CRM are portrayed as...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6 Review: Sundown

A sobering message about the treatment of veterans was at the heart of this episode. The fact that this message was embedded in a hostage drama made it more effective on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6. It was easy to feel for Gary DeMayo, the gunman who took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Smoke Signals

Dexter's getting all warm and fuzzy. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, Dexter pushes his limits, trying to stave off a criminal investigation. It's not as easy to be a serial killer in Iron Lake as it was in Miami. Come to think of it, maybe it is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1

The morning after Jabari's murder, Tariq wakes up at his grandmother's and secures his alibi there with her. Cane hangs out with Mecca, and GTG members ambush them. Mecca kills all but one who gets away. Davis and Saxe secure their partnership. Brayden invites Tariq to his family's hunting weekend....
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Arcane Season 1 Act 3 Review: The Price of Peace

I'll come out and say it. Arcane's Act 3 -- comprised of Arcane Season 1 Episode 7, Arcane Season 1 Episode 8, and Arcane Season 1 Episode 9 -- was not the ending I expected. Probably because it's not an ending, and that's more than okay. No one, but NO ONE, was prepared for an online multiplayer battle arena game to produce a season of rich and intriguing animated narrative at this level.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Ratings Surge 516% With 35 Days of Multiplatform Viewing

Grey's Anatomy's ratings are not as bad as the live + same-day results lead us to believe. ABC has unveiled a wealth of information about how its shows are performing by taking streaming and other metrics into consideration. Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 premiered on September 30 with 4.77...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Winning Or Learning

These days, Yellowstone is less about the Duttons than I'd like, but on Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4, we got a couple of touching familial moments. Despite John's focus on discovering why the hit was put on his family, that avenue seems to have dried up entirely, leaving a gaping hole in the narrative that won't be filled. It's as if we've already moved on. It's unlikely we'll ever go back.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

All American Season 4 Episode 5

Spencer has to honor his commitment to Toledo State or sit out his freshmen year. Patience is back in the studio. Layla offers Patience Coop's headlining spot. Layla gives her 48 hours to make a decision. Billy is throwing a combine at South Crenshaw for players who have been overlooked attended by coaches in town for a conference. J.J. still thinks he's a quarterback. Spencer meets Coach Kenny, an old coaching friend of Corey's. Olivia shares at an NA meeting and a girl, Jen, storms out. Nurse Joy asks Olivia to reach out to her as a sponsor. Olivia let slip to Coop that Layla had offered Patience her slot on a tour. J.J. is tanking as a quarterback and Asher tells him to redeem himself as a linebacker. Spencer makes Chris and Jordan look good as quarterbacks. Jen and Olivia bond over football and ballet. Jen asks Olivia to be her sponsor but Olivia hestitates. Coaches ask to meet Spencer and J.J. but there are no bites on Jordan. Amina asks Coop for advice over how to handle a friend who is getting into trouble. J.J. gets Asher's scholarship at Coastal California. Spencer gets three scholarship offers but he's more concerned about the Toledo State situation hanging over him. Coach Kenny also drops by to offer Spencer a scholarship. Billy threatens to ruin Hudson's reputation if he doesn't release Spencer from his scholarship. Coop gives Patience her blessing to go on tour. Patience invites Coop to join her on tour but Coop feels a responsibility to Amina. A coach offers Jordan a walk-on slot. Spencer encourages Olivia to help Jen and she does. Billy gets Spencer free from Toledo State. Asher apologizes to J.J. Spencer goes with Coach Kenny and will be at the same nearby school as Jordan.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

4400 Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Way We Were

The stakes have gotten a lot higher with the 4400. On 4400 Season 1 Episode 5, there's a new man in charge. Jharrel and Keisha are intent on keeping the 4400 safe, but it may not be easy. Things are shifting, but they may not be for the best. It...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: Will Jason Lose His Job?

Jason's health woes have been at the center of SEAL Team Season 5, and it looks like his time as the leader of Bravo Team could be coming to an end. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 shed light on the following theory:. Jason could have a TBI. When you...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Euphoria Season 2 Gets January Premiere, Teaser Trailer

It's been a long time since we've had a fresh installment of Euphoria. The award-winning Zendaya-led drama series first premiered in the summer of 2019. It landed a quick renewal because it was a big hit with younger viewers HBO was trying to capture. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant that production...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: OC Boss Teases Holiday SVU Crossover: 'I Hope We Don't Ruin Christmas for You for All Time'

Getting Law & Order crossover details out of Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken is like questioning the most lawyered-up of perps: You’re not likely to get much to go on. However, when TVLine recently spoke with the procedural’s executive producer, we peppered her with questions about the upcoming Dec. 9 SVU crossover event — and she gave us a potential glimmer of a possible tease… and because we’re as greedy as a pre-Whoville Grinch, we’re taking it! But let’s back up a second. On Monday, NBC released the crossover episodes’ titles and synopses. That night’s SVU (9/8c) is called “People Vs. Richard Wheatley,” which means what...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy