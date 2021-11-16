ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 8

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Joe manage to help Amy through her tough time?. On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 8, things took a devastating turn when Amy suffered a devastating loss....

www.tvfanatic.com

TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including the highly anticipated Hawkeye; the returns of Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell; and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on Chicago P.D., Yellowstone, Gossip Girl, Wonder Years, L&O: OC, Manifest, La Brea and More

Can Chicago P.D.‘s Atwater navigate a sticky situation? Will The Wonder Years‘ holiday episode be a gift? Will Manifest wrap Zeke’s story? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.  (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What’s coming up for Atwater on Chicago P.D.? –Demar “Atwater has some powerful episodes coming up this season,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells Inside Line. “We’ll dive once again into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he cares deeply about but who isn’t aware he’s a cop. Atwater’s lies put him in a tricky position — both morally and on the job. It’s quite...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Conspicuous Gallantry

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less brutal. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 picked up in the aftermath of a mission gone wrong, and thanks to the non-linear way of telling what really happened, we learned Jason was responsible for a building with his team exploding.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Sad Clown A-Go-Go

Vicious is center stage throughout Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 8, even while physically elsewhere. He keeps the Bebop team on the defensive with a monstrous assassin while he makes his move to overthrow the Elders of The Syndicate. In his double-cross of his fellow capos, he proves that everyone...
TV SERIES
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 3

The first thing shown to us is how Nynaeve survived the Trolloc attack after she disappeared. She hid in the rivers until a Trolloc found her, and then she killed him by sneaking up behind him under the water. She then ran, tracking Lan as far she could until she found him.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Arcane Season 1 Act 3 Review: The Price of Peace

I'll come out and say it. Arcane's Act 3 -- comprised of Arcane Season 1 Episode 7, Arcane Season 1 Episode 8, and Arcane Season 1 Episode 9 -- was not the ending I expected. Probably because it's not an ending, and that's more than okay. No one, but NO ONE, was prepared for an online multiplayer battle arena game to produce a season of rich and intriguing animated narrative at this level.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6

Al is traversing a nuclear-fueled wasteland. There are people tracking her. It's the CRM. She manages to hide from them and happens on Morgan, who has been seeking her. She reluctantly tells him the truth and Grace joins in on the fun to help them. The CRM are portrayed as...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Smoke Signals

Dexter's getting all warm and fuzzy. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, Dexter pushes his limits, trying to stave off a criminal investigation. It's not as easy to be a serial killer in Iron Lake as it was in Miami. Come to think of it, maybe it is...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6 Review: Sundown

A sobering message about the treatment of veterans was at the heart of this episode. The fact that this message was embedded in a hostage drama made it more effective on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6. It was easy to feel for Gary DeMayo, the gunman who took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Free Will Is Never Free

Tariq and company are back. And they are off to an incredible start. After a lengthy hiatus, the whole crew, and then some, is back, and nary a day has passed from the events of Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 10, which saw Jabari dead and Tariq and Cane becoming the unlikeliest of allies.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

All American Season 4 Episode 5

Spencer has to honor his commitment to Toledo State or sit out his freshmen year. Patience is back in the studio. Layla offers Patience Coop's headlining spot. Layla gives her 48 hours to make a decision. Billy is throwing a combine at South Crenshaw for players who have been overlooked attended by coaches in town for a conference. J.J. still thinks he's a quarterback. Spencer meets Coach Kenny, an old coaching friend of Corey's. Olivia shares at an NA meeting and a girl, Jen, storms out. Nurse Joy asks Olivia to reach out to her as a sponsor. Olivia let slip to Coop that Layla had offered Patience her slot on a tour. J.J. is tanking as a quarterback and Asher tells him to redeem himself as a linebacker. Spencer makes Chris and Jordan look good as quarterbacks. Jen and Olivia bond over football and ballet. Jen asks Olivia to be her sponsor but Olivia hestitates. Coaches ask to meet Spencer and J.J. but there are no bites on Jordan. Amina asks Coop for advice over how to handle a friend who is getting into trouble. J.J. gets Asher's scholarship at Coastal California. Spencer gets three scholarship offers but he's more concerned about the Toledo State situation hanging over him. Coach Kenny also drops by to offer Spencer a scholarship. Billy threatens to ruin Hudson's reputation if he doesn't release Spencer from his scholarship. Coop gives Patience her blessing to go on tour. Patience invites Coop to join her on tour but Coop feels a responsibility to Amina. A coach offers Jordan a walk-on slot. Spencer encourages Olivia to help Jen and she does. Billy gets Spencer free from Toledo State. Asher apologizes to J.J. Spencer goes with Coach Kenny and will be at the same nearby school as Jordan.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Winning Or Learning

These days, Yellowstone is less about the Duttons than I'd like, but on Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4, we got a couple of touching familial moments. Despite John's focus on discovering why the hit was put on his family, that avenue seems to have dried up entirely, leaving a gaping hole in the narrative that won't be filled. It's as if we've already moved on. It's unlikely we'll ever go back.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

4400 Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Way We Were

The stakes have gotten a lot higher with the 4400. On 4400 Season 1 Episode 5, there's a new man in charge. Jharrel and Keisha are intent on keeping the 4400 safe, but it may not be easy. Things are shifting, but they may not be for the best. It...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Law & Order Revival: Anthony Anderson Returns!

The Law & Order revival has enlisted another original star. Anthony Anderson has been cast in the 21st season of the series, which is picking up where the previous season concluded in 2010. Anderson played Detective Kevin Bernard on 50 episodes of the original series, from 2008-10. According to The...
TV SERIES

