Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 4

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Andre's study of the 4400 prove to be a big mess?. On 4400 Season 1 Episode 4, there was much to unpack as more...

TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 Review: USA Today

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7, Erin had plenty of reason to believe Kim was assigning a low-level drug possession case to her as revenge. But when she turned out to be wrong, did she make the right decision about the DA race?. Although this was one of Erin's...
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Conspicuous Gallantry

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less brutal. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 picked up in the aftermath of a mission gone wrong, and thanks to the non-linear way of telling what really happened, we learned Jason was responsible for a building with his team exploding.
TV Fanatic

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Cowboy Gospel

Even if you are unfamiliar with the original 1998 anime, you can't help but recognize that Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 1 is purposefully styled to emulate and recreate something unique in look and vibe. The world of Cowboy Bebop is a bizarre mix of the retro and gritty futuristic....
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Review: A New Lease On Death

It was apparent that Robbie was going to come to a bad end. At least it was a memorable one on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7. It's too bad that Rick's Porsche had to go with him. It's hard to fault Rick for being faithful to his friends/family. He...
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6 Review: Sundown

A sobering message about the treatment of veterans was at the heart of this episode. The fact that this message was embedded in a hostage drama made it more effective on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6. It was easy to feel for Gary DeMayo, the gunman who took...
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Smoke Signals

Dexter's getting all warm and fuzzy. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 3, Dexter pushes his limits, trying to stave off a criminal investigation. It's not as easy to be a serial killer in Iron Lake as it was in Miami. Come to think of it, maybe it is...
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Reclamation

Saying goodbye in The Walking Dead universe usually consists of bloodshed, tears, and scheming, but Al got one of the best goodbyes in the franchise's history. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 6 was all about Al in what can only be described as Maggie Grace's final episode -- for now.
TV Fanatic

All American Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Can It All Be So Simple

That's how you tie things up before the holidays. Everyone, even Asher, firmed up their football futures on All American Season 4 Episode 5. Now they can get back to the personal drama for which the series is best known. Since, as the title suggests, football is a big part...
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Winning Or Learning

These days, Yellowstone is less about the Duttons than I'd like, but on Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 4, we got a couple of touching familial moments. Despite John's focus on discovering why the hit was put on his family, that avenue seems to have dried up entirely, leaving a gaping hole in the narrative that won't be filled. It's as if we've already moved on. It's unlikely we'll ever go back.
TV Fanatic

Law & Order Revival: Anthony Anderson Returns!

The Law & Order revival has enlisted another original star. Anthony Anderson has been cast in the 21st season of the series, which is picking up where the previous season concluded in 2010. Anderson played Detective Kevin Bernard on 50 episodes of the original series, from 2008-10. According to The...
TV Fanatic

As We See It: Jason Katims Autism Dramedy Sets 2022 Premiere

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for As We See It, from Emmy Award-winning creator of Friday Night Lights. All eight episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, January 21, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. "As...
TV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Expired

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 7 brought the tension between Salen and everyone else at St. Bonaventure to a head. Salen had better watch out because Lim is NOT the kind of person she wants as an enemy. The cliffhanger is sure to keep viewers talking over the winter...
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: Will Jason Lose His Job?

Jason's health woes have been at the center of SEAL Team Season 5, and it looks like his time as the leader of Bravo Team could be coming to an end. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 shed light on the following theory:. Jason could have a TBI. When you...
TV Fanatic

Euphoria Season 2 Gets January Premiere, Teaser Trailer

It's been a long time since we've had a fresh installment of Euphoria. The award-winning Zendaya-led drama series first premiered in the summer of 2019. It landed a quick renewal because it was a big hit with younger viewers HBO was trying to capture. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant that production...
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on Chicago P.D., Yellowstone, Gossip Girl, Wonder Years, L&O: OC, Manifest, La Brea and More

Can Chicago P.D.‘s Atwater navigate a sticky situation? Will The Wonder Years‘ holiday episode be a gift? Will Manifest wrap Zeke’s story? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.  (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What’s coming up for Atwater on Chicago P.D.? –Demar “Atwater has some powerful episodes coming up this season,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells Inside Line. “We’ll dive once again into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he cares deeply about but who isn’t aware he’s a cop. Atwater’s lies put him in a tricky position — both morally and on the job. It’s quite...
TV Fanatic

Arcane Season 1 Act 3 Review: The Price of Peace

I'll come out and say it. Arcane's Act 3 -- comprised of Arcane Season 1 Episode 7, Arcane Season 1 Episode 8, and Arcane Season 1 Episode 9 -- was not the ending I expected. Probably because it's not an ending, and that's more than okay. No one, but NO ONE, was prepared for an online multiplayer battle arena game to produce a season of rich and intriguing animated narrative at this level.
