Imagine if you will, if we all really lived up to the meaning and the "spirit" of the "holidays" instead of bickering over the meaningless nonsense that causes debates about this time of the year. There are those who will say there's a "War On Thanksgiving and Christmas" but its all really just "media" hype to keep folks "engaged" and arguing. What we should be focused on is "giving thanks" and "giving back".

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO