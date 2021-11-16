Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 11: Cam Newton, D'Onta Foreman, Jamal Agnew

Add the best free agents available with these Week 11 waiver wire and blind bid recommendations.

It was another wild week in the NFL and for our fantasy football leagues!

Besides more game upsets (The Football Team defeating the Bucs, the Dolphins crushing the Ravens, and the Panthers beating up on the Cardinals), Carolina signed a quarterback, the Rams signed a wide receiver and lost another, and more running backs left with injuries.

First things first: If you lost Robert Woods, be sure you check for his teammate Van Jefferson on the waiver wire. He was widely dropped when the Rams signed OBJ, and he is the first person you should try to pick up. He's available in 41% of leagues.

If you lost Aaron Jones for the next few weeks, immediately check for AJ Dillon. Dillon is available in 28% of leagues.

This article features players that are more than 60% available. COVID-19 and injury bugs are still biting, so as we head into the playoff push, it's more important than ever to make sure you have depth on your bench.

The Broncos and the Rams are on bye this week.

Without further ado, here are my favorite adds for Week 11.

Quarterbacks- Waiver Wire Adds

Cam Newton (CAR)

Cam Newton touched the ball seven times on Sunday. He scored twice. Carolina toppled Arizona 34-10, and the Panthers have found their quarterback (again). Christian McCaffrey is healthy, Robby Anderson caught some passes Sunday, and this week Carolina faces a Washington defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing QBs (28.2 per game). The arrow is pointing up for Cam Newton, a mobile QB who has a favorable schedule ahead with matchups vs. Miami and Atlanta and two with Tampa Bay. Newton is available in 84% of leagues.

FAAB : 8%

Justin Fields (CHI)

Fields has now had two strong starts in a row, including a tough Steelers matchup last Monday night. Fields threw for nearly 300 yards and a TD while adding another 45 on the ground in the Prime Time loss to Pittsburgh. This week Fields faces a Ravens team that has allowed the 11th most points ( 23.2 per game) to opposing QBs. Fields is available in 75% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB : 6%

Mac Jones (NE)

Mac Jones is fully invested in his rookie of the year campaign. Sunday’s performance was tremendous, and his best of the year, as New England beatdown the Browns 45-7. Jones threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns, completing 19 of his 23 passing attempts for an impressive and highly-efficient 82.6% completion rate. Jones is a perfect fit for this Josh McDaniels offense, and this week the Pats face an Atlanta team that just surrendered 45 points and three picks to the Dallas Cowboys. Giddy up.

Jones is available in 72% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB : 3%

More QB : Tua Tagovailoa (MIA), Daniel Jones (NYG)

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

Rhamondre Steveson (NE)

Stevenson went into beast-mode on Sunday, seeing 24 touches for 114 yards and two scores. With no Damien Harris, Stevenson took full control of this backfield with 69% of New England's carries and a 20% target share. Stevenson should have earned Belichick's trust enough to continue seeing a healthy workload even if Harris returns Sunday. Atlanta surrendered 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Dallas, and Stevenson should be in the flex conversation for this week and moving forward. Stevenson is available in 68% of leagues.

FAAB : 6%

D’Onta Foreman (TEN)

Tennessee is still winning despite being without Derrick Henry, but fantasy managers may not have been lucky without the King. No one can replace Henry, but if you're still searching, Foreman saw 47.8% of Tennessee rushes on Sunday - up from only 22.7% the previous week. Foreman caught both of his targets for 48 yards and rushed for another 30 vs. a tough New Orleans defense Sunday, and an eye test says this is Foreman's committee to lead going forward. This week Tennessee faces a Houston team that has surrendered an average of 24 PPR points per game to opposing running backs. Foreman is available in 96% of leagues.

FAAB : 6%

Wayne Gallman (ATL)

For everyone who took Mike Davis in the fifth round of their drafts, this one will sting a little bit: Cordarelle Patterson is going to miss a few weeks with an ankle injury, and Wayne Gallman is the guy. Gallman carried the ball fifteen times compared to Davis's four in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and he also caught one of his two targets for another 21 yards. Davis missed his only target and finished the day with 18 total yards. Davis is 69% rostered, Gallman is 1% rostered. It looks to me like the lead back for Atlanta is sitting on your waiver wire.

FAAB : 5%

Boston Scott (PHI)

Philadelphia has committed to running the ball, and that commitment seems to be paying off. Boston Scott carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards on Sunday and caught both of his targets for another 24 yards. Jordan Howard saw one more carry than Scott and played four more snaps, but Howard is not active in the passing game. Scott ended the day as the most productive player for fantasy managers, and he should be in the flex conversation moving forward. It's a tough matchup this week vs. New Orleans, but Scott is worth a bench stash. He's available in 68% of leagues.

FAAB : 5%

Ty Johnson (NYJ)

Johnson continues to see work in the passing game, seeing 24 targets across the past four contests and finding the end zone twice. The Jets face Miami this week, and Miami has surrendered an average of 23 PPR points to opposing running backs. Johnson is behind Michael Carter for the Jets, but he's played 40% of the team's snaps for the season and is worth adding in deep leagues. He's 81% available.

FAAB : 4%

Jermar Jefferson (DET)

This is a deep-league add only, but Jefferson is worth adding if Jamaal Williams continues to miss games with a thigh injury. Sure, Swift will see the bulk of the workload for Detroit - he carried the ball a monster 33 times for 130 yards on Sunday vs. Pittsburgh- but Jefferson will still see work. He's gotten the goal-line carry two weeks in a row, and he is next in line should anything happen with Swift. He's available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB : 1%

More RB : Matt Breida (BUF), Jordan Howard (PHI), Sony Michel (LAR), Ronald Jones (TB), Derrick Gore (KC), Eno Benjamin (ARI), Larry Rountree II (LAC)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

Robby Anderson (CAR)

Yep. I'm saying it. You probably already dropped Robby, but I'm willing to give him another chance. Maybe it wasn't Adam Gase that Anderson needed to escape; maybe it was Sam Darnold. Now Robby has a QB with hair as crazy as his, and with only seven touches for Cam Sunday, Anderson had his best game of the year. Sure, four catches for 37 yards and a TD isn't exactly WR1 territory, but I'm willing to bet Anderson will only go up from here. He's available in 61% of leagues.

FAAB : 6%

Jamal Agnew (JAC)

Jamal Agnew has officially assumed the role we all thought Laviska Shenault would play. Agnew is being used all over the field in any manner that helps this struggling offense put points on the board. Agnew was targeted five times on Sunday, and he and Lawrence could not connect for any of them; however, it didn't matter. Agnew had three rushing attempts for 79 yards and a rushing touchdown. Agnew has put up double-digit PPR points in four of the last five games, and If Jamal Agnew is Jacksonville's Cordarelle Patterson, I'm all in. Agnew is available in 91% of leagues.

FAAB : 5%

Kendrick Bourne (NE)

Speaking of versatile players, Kendrick Bourne rushed three times for 43 yards and caught all four of his targets for another 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-7 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Bourne has the best catch rate (76.7%) and the most touchdowns of all New England receivers. This week's matchup is favorable, as the Falcons have allowed 36.6% PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers.

FAAB : 5%

Bryan Edwards (LVR)

DeSean Jackson didn't do much to endear himself to the Raiders after the world's most bizarre fumble immediately followed his first catch. Bryan Edwards, instead, flashed the big-play ability I have been touting in this article for a few weeks now. Edwards has now played only one fewer snap than Darren Waller on the season, and he made the most of his four targets, catching three for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders are thin at the position, and Edwards should build on this strong showing. He's available in 82% of leagues.

FAAB : 4%

Marcus Johnson (TEN)

Johnson is the deep-league pickup of the week. With Julio Jones on the IR, Tennessee is searching for that number two receiver behind AJ Brown. Marcus Johnson looked like he could be that guy on Sunday, leading the receivers with a 22.2% target share- which, by the way, is a higher target share than Julio received all season. Johnson caught five of his six targets for 100 yards, and this week’s matchup vs. the Texans should give him the opportunity for another big game. He’s available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB : 1%

More WR : Rashod Bateman (BAL), Darnell Mooney (CHI), Deonte Harris (NO), Michael Gallup (DAL), Tre’Quan Smith (NO), Ray-Ray McCloud (PIT), Gabriel Davis (BUF)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Cole Kmet (CHI)

Kmet has been featured in this article a few times because we knew the breakout game was coming. Kmet was the most targeted receiver last Monday night and will be a good option for the young Chicago QB. Kmet has played the fifth-most snaps amongst NFL tight ends this year, and he's played 85% of the Chicago snaps while commanding an 18% target share. Next up is a Baltimore team that has allowed six touchdowns, the second-most receiving yards, and 23.3 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Kmet is available in 82% of leagues.

FAAB : 6%

Dan Arnold (JAC)

Dan Arnold has seen a whopping 37 targets across his last five games played, making him the most targeted receiver in this offense during that time. He led all Jacksonville pass-catchers again on Sunday with 67 yards on seven targets, and he seems to be the one filling the role of the absent DJ Chark. He's a solid floor play every week at the position, with double-digit PPR points in four of the last five contests. He's available in 74% of leagues.

FAAB : 4%

Tyler Conklin (MIN)

Conklin makes this list again after a two-touchdown game vs. the Chargers. Conklin is operating as the WR3 in Minnesota with 24 targets across the last four games. He’s available in 70% of leagues.

FAAB : 4%

Adam Trautman (NO)

Trautman played 56 snaps on Sunday, and he is now tied for the most snaps on the season with Marquez Callaway. Better yet, he saw six targets on Sunday and caught five of them for 33 yards. Trautman has now garnered 19 targets across the last three games with Trevor Siemian, and if you need a TE stash in deeper leagues, he's 95% available.

FAAB : 1%

More TE : Pat Freiermuth (PIT), Logan Thomas (WFT)

