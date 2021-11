Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen has a day for the ages against the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen. The Jaguars defeat the Bills, 9-6; however, this game seemed a bit personal for the linebacker for the Jaguars. This game sent the Internet into a frenzy with several memes and viral commentary. Jaguars Allen wanted to remind himself of this game for the rest of his career, he wanted the game-worn jersey of Bills Josh Allen. He figured number 17 wop with blue numbers and red trim would look good on a wall somewhere in his home, per ESPN.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO