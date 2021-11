Former NHLer Mark Barberio, now playing for Lausanne HC of Switzerland's National League, was tossed from a game Sunday after levelling Garrett Roe with a crosscheck to the chin. Barberio, who is no stranger to controversial plays, would get thrown out of the game for the hit. Roe happens to be one of the best players on the ZSC Lions, and the act did not sit well with his teammates, as you can see in the video below. The last angle of the hit in the video, which comes at the very end, shows Barberio's stick catching Roe right on the side of the chin.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO