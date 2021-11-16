ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

McLaren Denies Takeover Claims, 2023 Mazda CX-50, And Extra Easter Eggs For Manual Blackwings: Your Morning Brief

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A report by Autocar suggested that Audi had bravely stepped in to purchase the McLaren Group, a move that would enable them to take part in the F1 stage while securing the future of...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: This Is BMW's Glorious New Le Mans Racer

BMW has a long and storied history in motorsport, and despite not currently partaking in Formula 1, has been keeping itself busy by entering new realms of motorsport such as drifting. In June, we reported that BMW was building a brand new endurance racer that would compete at Daytona in 2023 under the new LMDh class against cars from rivals such as Porsche and Audi.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

Here are all the Easter eggs in Cadillac's CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing both have a number of Easter eggs sprinkled throughout their cabins. While it does take away some of the fun of discovering them, Cadillac on Monday explained a few of them. Both sedans are available with manual or paddle-shifted automatic transmissions. On...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: McLaren Denies Audi Takeover

UPDATE: McLaren contacted CarBuzz this morning with the following official statement in regards to the speculated sale of the McLaren Group. "McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed. McLaren's technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group."
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

2022 Mazda CX-50 teased ahead of Nov. 15 reveal

Mazda is set to unveil a new crossover on November 15, with the timing pointing to an official debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show starting two days later. The automaker posted a teaser video on Monday to social media, which shows a crossover with a kayak strapped to its roof driving through a lush forest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Autoblog

Mazda CX-50 crossover previewed ahead of November 15 debut

Mazda will launch its crossover offensive by unveiling a new model called CX-50 on November 15, 2021. One of five upcoming additions to the firm's range of soft-roaders, the CX-50 is scheduled to make its public debut at the 2021 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show. The video that...
CARS
punditarena.com

McLaren claim that Audi takeover is “wholly inaccurate”

McLaren deny any accuracy in the claim that they have been taken over by Audi. A report by Autocar suggests that Audi will now have a place in Formula 1 following an apparent deal with McLaren. The article states, “The change of ownership should secure the future of McLaren, which...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Cadillac hid more than two dozen Easter eggs in its Blackwings

Everybody loves Easter eggs, right? Finding one is a great moment, especially if you happen upon it by accident, preferably while simply cleaning or poking around, but maybe because you had to dig around in some far-flung corner of the cabin in search of a persistent rattle or some other issue. A hidden symbol or message from the manufacturer helps remind us that some cars aren't just appliances.
ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Mclaren#Fuel Economy#Autocar#The Mclaren Group#British#Supercar#Vw#Skyactive G#European#Suzuki Garage#The S Cross#Vitara
Carscoops

2022 Cayman GT4 RS, Dodge Unveils Jailbreak Trim, And Mazda CX-60 Spied: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. For those of us who fear the demise of ICE-powered vehicles, all hope isn’t lost. Leading Japanese manufacturers Toyota, Subaru, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Mazda have pledged to work together to find alternative fuels that will sustain the use of internal combustion engines. The companies made a joint announcement at the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama. The initiative behind this collaboration is threefold- to partake in racing using carbon-neutral fuels, for Yamaha and Kawaski to explore the use of hydrogen engines for certain vehicles in their lineup, and to continue using hydrogen-powered vehicles in motorsport.
CARS
Jalopnik

Mazda Is Entering The Off-Road World With The CX-50 And It Looks Badass

Subaru has its Wilderness line, Toyota has a RAV4 TRD Off-Road, Ford has a Bronco Sport built on its Escape platform — it’s clear that small, off-road-ish SUVs are hot right now, and Mazda wants in on the fun with the 2023 Mazda CX-50. Here’s what we know so far about this badass-looking crossover.
CARS
Carscoops

All The Best From The LA Auto Show, First Look At The Toyota bZ4X, And BMW’s XM Teased: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The LA Auto Show has been in full swing thanks to a number of manufacturers showing off their latest models and new concepts, with EVs clearly dominating the show. To check out all of what’s been going on, we’ve compiled everything in our own hub, just follow the jump above or have a look at many of the new launches below.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 revealed as outdoorsy compact SUV with upcoming hybrid

Mazda has announced a whole expanded line-up of fresh SUVs coming in the next few years, and the first of them has finally been revealed. The 2023 Mazda CX-50 will fill a slot above the CX-30 with a size similar to the CX-5. And it will have a number of interesting features, including an upcoming hybrid powertrain.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Mazda’s New CX-50 SUV Moves the Brand Closer To Subaru

Mazda’s cross-pollination with Subaru and Toyota continues with a tougher new CX-50. We see nothing but good things as a result. Mazda’s all-new CX-50 SUV evolves the brand’s lineup in a direction Subaru fans and owners will recognize. Mazda’s launch presentation made clear that the CX-50 remains “uniquely Mazda,” but also pointed out that the CX-50 expands upon the appeal of the already hugely successful CX-5.
CARS
Carscoops

The New Nissan Z Sounds Like A Baby GT-R

The new Nissan Z has all the right ingredients to be an excellent sports car and while we will have to wait until next year before putting it through its paces, expectations are higher for the 370Z’s successor. As it stands, Nissan is continuing to test the car and a...
CARS
Carscoops

The Ferrari 296 GTB’s Twin-Turbo V6 Is Key To A Car That’s Fun To Drive

Ferraris have always been loved for their engines, whether they were V8s or V12s. However, with the new 296 GTB, the Italian automaker has developed a new engine with six cylinders. It hasn’t been since the early 1970s that a road-going Ferrari has been offered with a V6 – and...
CARS
Carscoops

For €43,000, ABT Will Give Your Audi RS6 And RS Q8 A Healthy Power Boost

German tuner ABT Sportsline has unveiled its two latest creations, named the RS6-S and RSQ8-S. The two vehicles are slightly tamer than the RS6-R and RSQ8-R that ABT also offers its customers, but that’s not to say they are short on performance. Quite the opposite, in fact. ABT’s modifications start...
CARS
Carscoops

Ferrari Daytona SP3, Golf GTI & R Driven, And New Launches From Guangzhou: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Consumer Reports just published the results of their annual reliability study. This survey gathers information from car owners based on the reliability of their vehicles within the last 12 months of use. Quite unsurprisingly, Japanese manufacturers have come out on top, with Lexus (scored at 76), Mazda (75), and Toyota (71) claiming the top three positions on the list. U.S. manufacturers have upped their game as well, with Buick’s Envision, Ford’s all-new Bronco sport, Mustang Mach-E, Ranger, and Chevrolet’s Trailblazer being recognized as some of the most reliable U.S vehicles currently in the market. While results have been favorable for most manufacturers and their cars, some suffered, with examples like the Chevrolet Bolt and Jeep Gladiator failing to make the list of recommended vehicles.
CARS
Carscoops

Driven: 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Is Bold And Unapologetic

If you’re in the market for a generously-sized sedan that’s well-priced and makes a dramatic statement on the road, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line could be the car for you. The eighth generation was first unveiled in early 2019 before landing in various markets around the world, including North...
CARS
Carscoops

Ferrari Has More Icona Models In The Pipeline To Cater To Its Best Customers

Following the launch of the Ferrari Daytona SP3, the latest addition to the Icona model line of limited-production cars inspired by Ferrari’s past, Ferrari says it has many more ideas for more models to add to the series. There are “four or five potential concepts we could work on,” Ferrari’s...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy