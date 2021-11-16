ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart raises forecast and says shelves are stocked for holiday shoppers

By Wall Street Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWMT WALMART, INC. 143.22 -3.72 -2.53%. More shoppers visited stores than they did in the same period last year, with traffic up 5.7% and spending per trip up 3.3%, a sign that shopping habits may be normalizing after last year's extreme shifts in buying behavior. Growth rose from earlier...

Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
Doug Mcmillon
CBS Miami

Major Retailers Roll Back Thanksgiving Day Shopping And Close For The Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us. Thanksgiving is Thursday, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, the trend of shopping early on Thanksgiving is dying down a bit. Most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re  closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list...
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
Retail Wire

Walmart is going livestreaming for the holidays

Walmart is looking to spread a little livestreaming retail cheer this holiday season. The retail giant plans to run 30 individual livestreaming events, including a 30-minute variety show at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28 hosted by the recording artist Jason Derulo. The event, which will feature a variety of products and special guests and may be viewed from Walmart.com/live, Twitter.com/Walmart, YouTube.com/Walmart, Facebook.com/Walmart as well as from Instagram.com/Walmart and Tiktok.com/@Walmart.
Forbes

Should Grocery Retailers Install Micro-Fulfillment Centers In Their Stores?

Brittain is a rapid grocery delivery, robotics, micro-fulfillment, supply chain, consultant, and strategy executive. As a report from eMarketer shows, at the height of the pandemic in 2020, many consumers ordered their groceries online — which resulted in 63.9% growth in e-commerce grocery sales that year. In 2021, the report estimates that e-commerce sales accounted for 10% of all grocery sales. By 2025, eMarketer predicts that online sales will make up about 17% of all sales.
FOXBusiness

Dollar Tree doubles down on pricing items over $1

After 35 years, Dollar Tree has announced it will begin charging $1.25 for the majority of its products at all of its locations nationwide by the end of April. The discount retailer says the move to $1.25 will allow it to "materially expand its offerings, introduce new products and sizes, and provide families with more of their daily essentials." Additionally, the company emphasizes that it will be able to reintroduce items that were previously discontinued due to the constraints of the $1 price point.
