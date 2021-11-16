ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny today, Little rain Thursday

By Meteorologist Kyle Hanson
WPMI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We're looking at mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid...

mynbc15.com

cbs4indy.com

A warm up and then a cool down this week; a wet Thanksgiving Day

After a chilly start to the week with the coldest air of the season so far, a warm up is on the way. Low temperatures will fall to near 20 degrees overnight and the warm up begins Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and in the 50s Wednesday. We’ll have two dry days before rain moves in for Thursday. As a cold front approaches, up to a quarter inch of rain will fall on Thanksgiving.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
KFOR

Extreme Fire Danger Tuesday

Tuesday will be mild and windy with highs nearing 70 degrees. Strong south winds and dry air will result in high fire danger, especially out west. Lows will drop to the upper 40s with a strong south wind tonight. Tomorrow will be cloudy, mild and windy with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front arrives late Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and a few storms. The front and rain will move out of the state by early Wednesday. A strong north wind will follow and highs on Thanksgiving will only climb to the 40s with rapidly clearing skies.
ENVIRONMENT
Laist.com

Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
wymt.com

Chilly start to Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve...
HAZARD, KY
WNEM

Sunny Tuesday, mild Wednesday, rain & snow chances for Thanksgiving

Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week. Perhaps it's your last workday before a long holiday weekend!. Sunshine returns with temperatures becoming a bit more tolerable the next few days as well, with minimal issues with travel. That could be a different story during...
WPMI

Below average temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Below normal temperatures have returned to the Gulf Coast with highs barely cracking 60 degrees today with plenty of sunshine. It will be fairly breezy today as well. Low temperatures fall to either side of 40 degrees tonight. Expect mid 60s tomorrow and highs near 70...
wvtm13.com

Sunny, breezy and chilly across central Alabama today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A gradual warm-up is forecast across central Alabama by Thanksgiving Day along with the chance for rain. Get the latest forecast in the video above. High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast with a slow warm-up through Thanksgiving Day. Sunny skies are expected today with temperatures well below average. By lunchtime, we should be close to 50 degrees with forecast highs in the low 50s. Although a northerly breeze will make it feel like it's in the 40s much of the afternoon. Once the sun goes on tonight, it will get cold quickly with some spots in the 30s by 7 p.m. tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Cool days lead into Thanksgiving

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Temperatures take another dip in the wake of last night's cold front. Tonight and Wednesday night go into the middle and upper 30s. We'll be clear and dry. Tuesday settles with a high near 60, under full sunshine, with a light northeast wind. Wednesday gets...
wbtw.com

Sunny, cold and breezy today, even colder tonight

Cold weather moving in today will continue through the middle of the week. The cold front that moved through yesterday will continue to push offshore. It will be windy with temperatures starting in the 30s. We will see plenty of sunshine today, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, even along the Grand Strand. Freeze Warning for much of the area from 10 pm tonight until 9 am Wednesday morning. Most places will see low temperatures in the 20s.
vandaliaradio.com

Sunny & Warmer today, Warmer and windy on Wednesday

We will be sunny and warmer for today. We’ll see sunny skies for today with a high of 47. Then, mostly clear skies for tonight with a low of 36. We’re looking at partly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 56. It will be windy with winds gusting out of the south at better than 35 miles per hour.
WNEM

desotocountynewsroom.com

Sunny and Cool Today. Thanksgiving Day Showers Likely

Sunny and cool today with winds from the SE at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 56 with a low tonight of 38. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower 60’s and winds from the South at 10-15 mph. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 50. Thanksgiving Day...
Journal-News

Sunny, cold today; Rain expected late Wednesday through Thanksgiving

It will be sunny but cold today, with highs around 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear as temperatures drop below freezing, with lows around 28 degrees. Wednesday will be windy with increasing clouds, making skies mostly cloudy by dark. Wind gusts could...
WILMINGTON, OH

