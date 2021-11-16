ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emirates will soon fly the world's largest twin-engine cargo plane in a landmark deal with an Israeli company

By Thomas Pallini
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.
  • Emirates will convert four of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft into cargo freighters.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries is tasked with the conversions and is currently developing the first Boeing 777-300 Special Freighter.
  • Cargo airlines have been clamoring for more aircraft as the supply chain and shipping crises continue.

Emirates is the latest customer for the soon-to-be largest twin-engine cargo plane that's currently being developed by Israel Aerospace Industries.

Emirates Airline Boeing 777 planes at are seen Dubai International Airport in Dubai

Four of the Middle Eastern mega carrier's Boeing 777-300ER passengers aircraft will undergo the cargo conversion to become 777-300ERSF, or special freighter, aircraft starting in 2023.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

Emirates' order, announced at the Dubai Airshow, will help the airline keep up with increased cargo demand and hedge against supply-chain issues affecting most industries.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

"The last two years have put the spotlight on the importance of supply chain connectivity and the availability of air cargo capacity to global communities and economies," Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates' chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777-F.

Israel Aerospace Industries is one of the leaders in converting passenger aircraft to cargo planes, with business soaring during the pandemic.

Converting a Boeing 767-300ER to a cargo plane.

Boeing hasn't yet developed its own freighter version of the popular 777-300ER as it has with the smaller 777-200 aircraft, prompting IAI to undertake the endeavor on its own.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

The conversion process includes adding a cargo door to the fuselage, a rigid barrier in the cabin to protect the cockpit, and a reinforced cabin floor to hold cargo pallets instead of people.

Converting a Boeing 767-300ER to a cargo plane.

Desperate for more planes, cargo airlines are buying up aging passenger jets. Here's how they're converted to fly Amazon packages instead of people.

Once certified, Ypsilanti, Michigan-based cargo carrier Kalitta Air will take the first Boeing 777-300ER. nicknamed the "Big Twin," as part of a deal with IAI and GECAS.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

Converting each Boeing 777-300ER will take around 130 days, IAI told Insider.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

The process can come at a cost of more than $10 million. But Emirates has the benefit of already having the jets in its fleet and doesn't have to add on aircraft acquisition costs.

Converting a Boeing 767-300ER to a cargo plane.

Emirates will fly the plane under its SkyCargo division, which transports freight throughout the world from its base in Dubai, at a time when air freight is commanding a premium.

The pandemic and the container ship crisis have highlighted the benefits of air cargo and freight airlines have been scrambling to keep up.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

Air cargo experienced a shipping crisis of its own at the start of the pandemic when passenger airlines largely cut back on their flying. "[Freighters] kept the world moving when all the commercial passenger business was down," Yossi Melamed, general manager of the Aviation Group of Israel Aerospace Industries, told Insider.

Converting a Boeing 767-300ER to a cargo plane.

Some retired passenger jets, of which there are many as airlines leaned their fleets during the pandemic, found second lives in the cargo realm as a result.

Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona.

The surge in demand for converted cargo planes has caused a multi-year backlog for firms like IAI thanks not only to cargo airlines but new entrants like Amazon's Prime Air.

A new customer looking to convert an aircraft at present can expect to be waiting until 2023 for a slot, as IAI told Insider in February that conversion slots were booked through 2022 at the time.

Converting a Boeing 737 to a cargo plane.

And while most of the planes being converted are second-hand, manufacturers like Boeing can still reap the benefits.

A Boeing 737-800BCF.

Boeing has announced that three new conversion lines will open in the UK and Canada, with an order for 11 aircraft to be converted at the new facilities already signed with Icelease.

Boeing's new conversion site at London's Gatwick Airport.

Source: Boeing

The Emirates and IAI deal also represents a milestone in Middle East relations. Such a deal between an Israeli company and a UAE company would not have been possible even just two years ago before the Abraham Accords of 2020.

The first flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel and the UAE are in a state of normalized relations that see the exchange of trade, commerce, diplomacy, tourism, and more between the two nations. At the Dubai Airshow, an Israeli delegation is displaying its innovations for the first time in the UAE.

The first flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Most passenger aircraft have freighter variants but converting the 777-300ER is proving to be unlike IAI's conversions in the past.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

"The 777 is different than the 747 and 767, for example, as it's a more modern aircraft," Rafi Matalon, IAI's executive vice president of marketing, told Insider. "It's a challenge but based on our very strong engineering capability for the last 60 years, we are solving the problems."

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

But the investment is justified as the demand is there and airlines will lose the world's largest cargo plane in production once Boeing delivers its final 747 freighter.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

IAI plans to achieve certification for the Big Twin in 2022 with Emirates' conversions starting soon after at Etihad Engineering's maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility in Abu Dhabi.

Israel Aerospace Industries' Boeing 777-300ER "Big Twin" cargo plane.

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Boeing just showed off its 777X flagship, the world’s new

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021.Thomas Pallini/Insider. The Boeing 777X just made its international debut at the Dubai Airshow, where the public got its first look inside. A total of 351 orders have already been placed for the aircraft from customers like Emirates, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and more. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Watch: Rolls-Royce’s Electric Airplane Is Now the World’s Fastest EV After Hitting 387 MPH

The world’s fastest electric vehicle has hit the skies. Rolls Royce’s all-electric aircraft, which has been christened the Spirit of Innovation, recently reached a breakneck top speed of 387.4 mph on a series of runs at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down testing facility in Wiltshire, England. The company says that makes the Spirit of Innovation the quickest EV in the world. During the runs, which took place on November 16, the battery-powered aircraft set three new world records, too, outperforming a Siemens electric plane that reached a top speed of 210 mph back in 2017. The Spirit of Innovation hit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Airbus A340 plane lands on Antarctica for first time

(CNN) — For the first time in history, an Airbus A340 plane has landed on Antarctica. Hi Fly, a boutique aviation company, was behind the flight. The company specializes in wet leases, which means they hire out both aircraft and air crew and are responsible for handling insurance, maintenance and other logistics.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Why Are Airbus A380s Disappearing From The Skies?

At the time of its launch, the colossal Airbus A380 was a beacon of promise and excitement. The double-decker aircraft inspired many with the majesty of its sheer size, but recent developments have seen it fade into relative obscurity after little more than a decade of operations. But why exactly are so many of these ‘superjumbos’ disappearing from the skies?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
generalaviationnews.com

On track: Finding the right landing gear for giant bombers

The growth in the size and weight of airplanes outpaced the ability of sod airfields to accommodate newer designs from the 1930s. Paved runways answered the problem, but soon giant bombers were envisioned that could defeat concrete and asphalt. Traditionalists went with larger tires, or more tires, in an effort...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The Luxury ACH160 Is 'the Most Modern Interpretation of the Airbus Vision'

Airbus's ACH160 corporate helicopter has an autopilot function that takes over when the helicopter goes into free fall, an article by Robb Report explains. When in recovery mode, the autopilot is able to halt that free fall and bring the helicopter back into a stable trajectory. Airbus is touting the machine, which will be delivered to its first client this year, as one of its most advanced flying machines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Brussels Airlines Expands Its Fleet With A 9th Airbus A330 Jet

**Update: 23/11/21 @ 16:48 UTC – A Brussels Airlines spokesperson has confirmed that the aircraft selected to rejoin the fleet will be the A330-300 registered OO-SFJ**. On November 22nd, Brussels Airlines announced that it will be adding a 9th Airbus A330 to its fleet. However, according to the airline’s statement, this new aircraft won’t be coming anytime soon, with an operational start of June 2022. The new addition rebuilds the Brussels long-haul fleet and facilitates growth in the African market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus vs Boeing: Who Won The Dubai Airshow?

On Thursday, the sun set on the 2021 edition of the Dubai Airshow. While some aircraft orders are finalized at airshows, others are made in the months leading up to the show, with the signing saved for the big occasion when hundreds of journalists are already on site. There was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
boatinternational.com

Are emission-free jets the future of private aviation?

The world of emissions-free aircraft is still very much in its early stages, but new concepts are starting to emerge one by one – from inspiring new designs to greener iterations of existing airframes. The likelihood is that we will start to see real aeroplanes that don’t need to burn fossil fuels to fly in this decade. And though most of these are initially aimed at the regional and commercial aircraft markets, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t also work in executive aircraft as the technology continues to develop and mature. Here’s a brief look at some of the most promising up-and-coming aircraft with green credentials due to take off in the coming years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Wow! Hi Fly flies an Airbus A340 aircraft over to Antarctica

Hi Fly, the charter airline which offers large commercial jets for operations, just operated their first A340 aircraft flight to Antarctica, and it is all sorts of cool. Hi Fly identifies itself as a leading widebody aircraft wet lease specialist operating worldwide. In the past, it has offered its jets to airlines to run special operations at times. For instance, SpiceJet’s charter flights to Europe operated by Hi Fly aircraft during the Vande Bharat mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Martin Company: The US’s Forgotten Airliner Manufacturer

When it comes to US postwar airliners, Douglas’s piston-engined designs like the DC-4 spring to mind. However, originally based in California, a now largely forgotten manufacturer called the Glenn L. Martin Company also threw its hat into the ring. Known in short as The Martin Company, it produced 40-seaters before merging with American-Marietta.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

SpiceJet Wants To Be Flying 50 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Within 2 Years

Indian carrier SpiceJet has revealed plans to induct 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets into its fleet within the next two years. The airline has ordered 205 MAX planes from Boeing, of which it has received 13 so far. The first MAX delivery to SpiceJet since its grounding in 2019 will be on December 10th, with three additional jets expected in the coming months.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Operates Its First Boeing 737 MAX Service

Singapore Airlines has operated its first Boeing 737 MAX service. The airline operated a return flight from Singapore to Phuket with the type and will continue to do so as it eases the type back into service. According to schedule data, the airline will start ramping up 737 MAX flights from February.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tripsavvy.com

Vietnam Airways Launches Its First Direct Route to the US

We’ve been waiting decades for a nonstop flight between Vietnam and the United States, and it looks like the day has finally arrived. Vietnam Airlines just announced a new route between Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and San Francisco (SFO), its first scheduled destination in the U.S. According to the...
LIFESTYLE
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look Inside the New Experimental Boeing 777X Aircraft at the 2021 Dubai Airshow

The new experimental Boeing 777X arrived at Dubai World Central for the Dubai Airshow, and it made a nearly 15-hour nonstop flight from Seattle’s Boeing Field, the first international flight and longest flight to date for the aircraft as it undergoes a rigorous test program. This model builds upon the success of the 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, making it the world’s largest as well as most efficient twin-engine jet. Read more for a video tour and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Rolls-Royce Has Now Delivered Its 1,000th Trent XWB Engine

Rolls-Royce hit a massive milestone with its Trent XWB-84 engine program yesterday, as it delivered the 1,000th engine that has been built as part of the program. The Trent XWB is the only engine offered on the Airbus A350 program, meaning that Rolls-Royce has guaranteed engine sales when an A350 aircraft is sold.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Airbus’s Luxe ACH160 Helicopter Has an Autopilot System That Can Take Over in Rapid Descent

You’ll forget the generous cabin space, low decibel levels and the spine-coddling comfort of the supple leather seats. You’ll definitely forget the 68 patents that helped transform helicopter design. Because even in the ACH160, the world’s most luxurious helicopter, niceties go out the window when you’re in free fall over the ocean, blue water rushing up to meet you. But in that moment, one of those 68 patents won’t forget you: The autopilot, in recovery mode, arrests the plummet, bringing the copter back to a stable flight. It’s a stunning show of technology for Airbus’s most advanced corporate helicopter, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

