Pop-up optin forms are simultaneously one of the most useful and most annoying elements of web design. Without them, you can hardly grow a list of devoted customers, but first-time visitors are highly unlikely to even pay attention to them. That’s why we want to walk you through the process of using Divi’s condition options to trigger an optin form after the user visits certain pages. Not only are they more likely to convert because they have looked around your site a bit, but also because you’re not annoying them with a pop up that doesn’t pertain to them. Let’s dig in and see how we can enhance your site!

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO