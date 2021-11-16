ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Purple reign: Long approved by royalty, ultra-violet is the hue du jour this season

By Chandler Tregaskes
tatler.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout history, the tantalising colour of purple has been associated with royalty, power and wealth. Due to the large expense it took to create the dye needed to adorn garments in its rich hue, only the upper echelons of high society could ever afford it. In 1574, Queen Elizabeth I’s Sumptuary...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning. Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend. Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Maurizio Gucci
tatler.com

Dazzling cocktail watches for the Roaring Twenties reborn

Those who find a cocktail watch outmoded and anachronistic are in for a treat. No longer dainty, shrinking violet-type designs, and a jewel gifted from a leading man versus chosen and purchased oneself, cocktail watches are seeing a new lease of life as watchmakers explore the form with pizzazz and flair – making these lookers the perfect accompaniment for our post-lockdown, Roaring Twenties reboot.
APPAREL
tatler.com

Earls, lords, ladies and gentlemen gathered for the launch of Modern English: Todhunter Earle Interiors

Tatler previously toasted Todhunter Earle as the ‘smart set’s favourite interior design duo’ and it’s a fact that simply cannot be overlooked. Adored by the great and the good – both sides of the Atlantic – the launch party for their new coffee table tome, Modern English, was a testament to their success as a brand (and their illustrious client list). Emily Todhunter and Kate Earle founded their eponymous Chelsea business in 1998 and the Todhunter Earle aesthetic was born. It’s a distinctively elegant look that spans country estates to contemporary townhouses via ski chalets and boutique hotels and their newly-published book is a wholehearted celebration of that.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tatler.com

How the Duchess of Sussex has dialled up the glamour this autumn

Since moving to America, Meghan Markle has ditched the cape dresses and millinery and instead introduced us all to a new LA girl-chic fashion persona. Letting down her perfectly blowdried brunette hair, Meghan’s new trend-focused style has shone like a ray of Californian sunshine in her new life stateside. While...
BEAUTY & FASHION
tatler.com

21 opulent stocking fillers for beauty connoisseurs

Kick start Christmas morning with a well-curated stocking. For something out of the box, see Loewe’s scented candles that are cleverly shaped like a candle stick – the scents range from fresh peas to sweet beetroot. And for a subtle injection of Christmas, look to Tom Ford’s Frosted Balm: a moisturising lip balm with a beautiful shimmer, housed in the most glamorous gold bullet. Meanwhile, Hermès is taking nail varnish to dazzlingly-chic heights with their new ‘Le Mains’ collection; each of the 24 shades is inspired by the colours of Hermès enamel.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#Fast Fashion#Fashion House#Du Jour#Tyrian#Field Museum#Ulster University#British#Italian
tatler.com

Golden Girls: Style inspiration from royals wearing metallic party dresses

Royalty will forever be associated with gold: that just comes with the territory when you wear a crown. Yet it's rare today for the Royal Family to really dazzle in head-to-toe metallic tones, often choosing subtler shades. However, if the occasion demands it - be it an A-list red carpet premiere or a glittering international banquet - then the world's princesses know how to pull out all the stops in maximum sparkle. Case in point, the recent appearance of Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, who dazzled in quilted gold Chanel for the principality's National Day last week. Her uncle's wife, Princess Charlene, also knows the power of a glittering gown, often favouring floor-length silver. While another recent example was the Duchess of Cambridge, whose sequinned Jenny Packham gown at the premiere of long-awaited Bond film No Time To Die saw her crowned ‘the girl with the golden dress’ across tabloids the next day. She was clearly inspired by the back catalogue of her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, who herself wore shining silver for the premiere of A View to Kill. The Scandinavian royals also champion silver, with Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden all harnessing its wow factor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models a Chic Gray Tory Burch Suit & Square-Toed Leather Heeled Boots

Zaya Wade is a fashion icon in the making. And it only makes sense when you consider that she is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and her step-mother is Gabrielle Union. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old gave major fashionista vibes as she posed for pictures, where she’s seen wearing a sleek dark gray suit by Tory Burch. The ensemble consisted of a vest and pleated trousers. She styled her hair in knotless braids, but curled the ends. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, which included hoop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tatler.com

More is more jewels inspired by the epic 80s

Celebrate the decade of decadence with jewellery inspired by the loud and proud eighties when more was more and counting cabochons was a sport. Look at the shining example set by Lady Gaga wearing vintage Bulgari in House of Gucci, and Princess Diana’s power chic, emulated by Kristen Stewart in Spencer, provided by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad. Be unashamedly bold in gold in a lion’s head brooch from Goossens, mix all the prime colours at once with Theo Fennell and Pippa Small or get the real thing from the 1980s archives at Sotheby’s, Omneque and Hancocks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

RBW apologizes for PURPLE K!SS Goeun's '2022 Season's Greetings' outfit

RBW Entertainment has officially apologized for PURPLE K!SS Goeun's '2022 Season's Greetings' outfit. Goeun's outfit for RBW's '2022 Season's Greetings' caused a stir online when fans and netizens recognized a Nazi eagle patch under a US Air Force patch. The label has now replaced the patch on her top with a completely different design.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Fashion
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Review: Lady Gaga owns stylish and satirical 'House of Gucci' with high-heeled star swagger

Lady Gaga again owns the big screen in the true-life drama “House of Gucci,” though this time it’s not a pop star that’s born but instead one of soapy greatness. Like Joan Collins and Susan Lucci before her, Gaga’s a one-woman showcase of cunning delight in the star-studded “Gucci” (★★★ out of four;...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
floydct.com

Lady Gaga channelled 'pain' into House of Gucci

Lady Gaga used her "pain" from being raped to drive her 'House of Gucci' performance. The 35-year-old star - who revealed earlier this year she was sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19 - portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered a hit on fashion heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the new film and she immersed herself in the feelings stemming from the worst experiences of her life to give her character the right voice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Lady Gaga's Super-High Slit Wasn't the Only Surprise in Her Latest Red Carpet Look

There isn't a red carpet that can't use a dose of Lady Gaga. And now that she's out promoting House of Gucci, fans are being treated to high-watt fashion moments leading up to the film's U.S. premiere later this month, including a show-stopping purple gown with a super-high slit and — to the delight of photographers and Little Monsters everywhere — a long light-as-air cape that she dramatically tossed into the air behind her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut Appears In Violet And Crimson Hues

Though few in number currently, the selection of Nike Air Zoom GT Cut colorways is slowly beginning to expand. Here, the performance silhouette dons a Spring-appropriate set-up, mixing together violet and crimson hues. And though the palette’s individual parts may stand out on their own, their appearance here is made...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy