ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Dozens of arrests in area car break-ins; police increase manpower for issue

By Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQOdx_0cyEIIJb00

ST. LOUIS – Police, prosecutors, and politicians joined forces today to combat crimes on the rise throughout the St. Louis area. They are crimes including mass car break-ins that Fox 2 has been tracking and reporting on a lot lately.

“It’s obviously regional and we’re doing everything we can to resolve these issues,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Gregory, the Acting Chief of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Gregory is talking about car break-ins, car thefts, and catalytic converter thefts.

All three crimes are increasing significantly in the St. Louis region.

Gregory calls them crimes of opportunity.

“I don’t think any of us believe that this is an organized gang of people that are doing these thefts. Organized only in the sense that you get a group of guys together and say tonight we’re going to steal a vehicle. We’re going to go to an Amazon parking lot and we want to break into as many vehicles as we possibly can,” said Gregory.

There are things you can do to not become a target.

“We want people to take their keys in, okay, don’t leave their keys in unlocked cars, remove their garage door opener from their vehicle when they go into the house, and more importantly don’t leave precious items in your cars- computers, cell phones, and especially don’t leave weapons in your vehicle,” explained Gregory.

Many local leaders were at a Clayton news conference this morning.

The focus- trying to combat car break-ins, car thefts, and catalytic converter thefts.

St. Louis County Police are stepping up patrols with marked and unmarked cars.

Auto theft task forces are working hard.

And two St. Louis County Council members, Tim Fitch and Mark Harder, are trying to get three bills passed.

The bills would enable police to arrest people for trying car doors to see if they are unlocked, riding in stolen cars, and for not keeping proper records on catalytic converters that they possess.

Suspects would face misdemeanor charges.

The bills are scheduled to get preliminary consideration at tonight’s County Council meeting and could be passed in three weeks.

“Until these groups of individuals are taken down and charged and put in jail so they can’t do this it’s going to continue,” said Fitch.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar spoke at the event about the importance of agencies all working together to solve cases.

“That’s why we’ve dedicated three prosecutors so that when that case comes in, we can match that individual to see if it fits into any of these other carjacking rings and that’s how we can streamline information,” explained Bell.

St. Louis County Police have made a total of 100 arrests so far this year in connection with car break-ins, car thefts, and catalytic converter thefts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis Police: Downtown shooting tied to fight at a nightclub

ST. LOUIS – A weekend shooting in downtown St. Louis stemmed from a fight at a nearby nightclub. The shooting happened before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, in the 700 block of N. 15th Street. Officers arrived at 15th and Washington and discovered a crashed vehicle with a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual was taken to a local hospital where.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Multiple catalytic converters stolen from business off Hampton Avenue

ST. LOUIS – More catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles. The incident happened early Monday morning at the National Electrical Contracting Company on Pierce Avenue off of Hampton. The thefts are believed to have happened inside the gated parking lot of the business. Police got the call at about 12:30 a.m Authorities at the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Suspected serial killer Perez Reed pleads not guilty to federal charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man accused of killing four people in the St. Louis area and two in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City has pleaded not guilty to a federal gun charge. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He remains jailed without bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Cars#St Louis County Council#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 2

Ammonia leak near Forest Park sends three people to the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The HAZMAT team has been called to the 5700 block of West Park for what has been initially described as an ammonia leak. Three people were taken away from the scene by ambulance. Two of them are firefighters and the other is an unidentified person. They all have non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

5-year-old boy dies in ‘suspicious’ Alton, Illinois apartment fire

ALTON, Ill. – A 5-year-old boy died in what officials are calling a suspicious apartment fire Monday night in Alton, Illinois. The fire started at approximately 7:20 p.m. The apartment building is located on Mitchell Street near Belle Street. Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the boy’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend were in the apartment […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Dellwood home on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Dellwood. The home is located in the 9800 block of Medford Drive. The fire happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were inside of the home […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man fatally shot in St. Louis early Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A man in his late 20s was fatally shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. 15th Street and Washington Avenue just before 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired and an accident. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy