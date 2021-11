While the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have earned rave reviews from critics, there have been multiple complaints about its under-display fingerprint scanner over the past few days. In many cases, users observed these issues with screen protectors. Not that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro really need a screen protector given they both have Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front, but still, if you wanted to be extra careful, you would be glad to know that Google now offers “Made by Google” certified protectors for the Pixel 6 series.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO