Gold flies despite the stronger US Dollar Index [Video]

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting. Gold continues the upswing coming from the inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. Silver...

USD/MXN: Mexican peso accelerates slide to fresh eight-month lows, above 21.20

The Mexican peso among the worst performers on Tuesday. Caution across financial markets and the Turkish lira crisis weighs on sentiment. USD/MXN about to post the third-highest daily close in one year. The USD/MXN is rising for the fourth consecutive day and it accelerated during the American session, climbing to...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil ends with strong gains despite release of strategic reserves

Oil futures ended with strong gains Tuesday, as traders appeared to fade a long-anticipated decision by President Joe Biden to release crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of coordinated U.S.-led effort by energy-consuming countries. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose $1.75, or 2.3%, to finish at $78.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index outlook: Rising hopes of early Fed rate hike

The dollar is holding near the new highest in over 16 months on Monday, maintaining a positive tone on growing hopes that Fed may accelerate tapering stimulus and open way for earlier than expected rate hike, as inflation continues to rise, colliding with US central bank’s stance that increased price pressures are transitory.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index bounces back

The pound pulled back after Britain’s retail sales registered a steeper drop to -1.3% in October. The pair has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 1.3510, a support that has turned into resistance after a failed rebound. An oversold RSI may cause a limited rebound. However, a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

DAX 40 Index Euro Stock Elliott Wave: Top in place? [Video]

DAX 40 Index, FTSE 100 & Euro Stoxx 50 SX5E Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies. Euro Indices Overview:Possible top in place, needs confirmation. European Indices Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:. DAX 40 Elliott Wave 1 of (5) Top in place?. FTSE 100 Elliott Wave a) 4 of...
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dollar signals temporary stalling in bull run [Video]

The dollar attempted to post renewed gains after the New York open, but EUR/USD found further support just below the 1.1300 level with an element of short covering on the main crosses. The US currency was unable to make headway on Thursday as commodity currencies attempted to stabilise, although overall...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls lurk around 95.70

US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 95.78 during early Thursday, following the pullback from a 16-month high to post the heaviest daily loss in over a week. Although overbought RSI conditions dragged the greenback gauge from a multi-day high, a convergence of the 50-HMA and an ascending trend line from November 09 offers a tough nut to crack to the intraday bears. Also rejecting the bearish bias is the recently steady RSI line.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Index Skyrockets Fed Tightening Hopes Rise

The US dollar index surged to the highest level since July 2020 after strong economic data from the United States. This month, the US has published strong non-farm payrolls and inflation data. And on Tuesday, the country released spectacular numbers. The data showed that the country’s retail sales jumped from 0.8% to 1.7% while core sales rose from 0.7% to 1.7%. Further data revealed that import and export prices and manufacturing and industrial production numbers did well. Therefore, the market believes that the Fed will turn more aggressive in the coming months. Later today, the US will publish the latest building permits numbers that analysts expect will be strong.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Market update: US Dollar Index at 1-yr high with stocks mix

USDIndex up and currently settled at 96.25, after hawkish Fed Bullard and strong retail sales, production and trade prices. UK Inflation at the highest in a decade due to energy costs (4.2% y/y VS 3.9% y/y) & strong labour data adding pressure on the BoE to deliver the long flagged rate hike at the December meeting.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Trading long on Nasdaq, gold in rising wedge? WTI consolidating [Video]

Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals. I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at WTI (US Oil), Gold (XAUUSD), the NASDAQ (US100), AUDUSD, and GBPUSD. Yesterday, we looked at USD strength with a pullback this week so let’s take a look at...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index recedes from 2021 tops ahead of key data

DXY retreats to the 95.40 area following Monday’s peaks. US yields give away part of the recent advance on Tuesday. Retail Sales, Industrial Production take centre stage in the NA session. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), backpedals part of the recent advance and revisits the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold and silver confirm major buy signal [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting. Definitely, the main story for most traders is the buy signal on precious metals. This is no surprise, and if you’ve been following Trader’s Edge, you’ll know that I’ve been expecting this for quite some time.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

The perfect time to invest in Gold based on 25 years data [Video]

Take a look at the annual seasonality chart of Gold for the past 25 years below. Generally, Gold forms a bottom in November and starts to rally up in December all the way till February. Since this is an annual seasonality chart, it does not mean every year Gold will behave as per the chart above. Rather, it means that Gold tends to perform in this seasonal pattern based on averaging the data for the past 25 years.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index stays defensive above 95.00 amid softer yields

US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls take a breather after posting the biggest weekly run-up since August. That said, the greenback gauge pulled back from a 16-month high the previous session, taking rounds to 95.10 during Monday’s Asian session. Softer data poured cold water on the face of Fed rate hike...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

One last push higher for the US Dollar Index [Video]

MARKETS

