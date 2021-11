Believe me when I say that I know what it's like to be wading through breakout city on the regular—it's not exactly a fun time. I'm sure my acne-prone folks can relate, especially now that we're moving into the winter months when skin can become even more sensitive and dry. That's when you know it's time to stock up on your skin-saving allies. According to derms, there's one particular skincare ingredient that will really keep the blemishes at bay. Yep, surprise, it's salicylic acid.

