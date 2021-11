For most of my 25 years in Utah, I’ve found the actions of our state Legislature to be somewhere between head-shaking amusement and downright embarrassment. The nanny-state liquor laws and Second Amendment sanctuary proclamations, the “Get the U.S. out of the U.N.” chest thumping and proposals to seize federal lands are just a few of the scores of ridiculous bills this less-than-august body has deliberated. Just last month, some lawmakers alleged widespread 2020 election fraud in Utah, even though Republicans won nearly every race except for president, and all appeared on the same ballot.

