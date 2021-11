With the launch of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, fans have a chance to jump into the newest of the series' storied competitive modes. Even if you're a big-time Halo player, however, you're likely to stumble a bit when you get into Infinite for the first time. There are a lot of new and tweaked elements that can be confusing--not the least of which are Halo Infinite's guns. Many are new versions of familiar weapons, such as the assault rifle and battle rifle. But others are all-new weapons, or returning guns whose ranges and functionality have been altered. Figuring out how your new guns work while you're in the middle of the match can be a good way to get killed by someone with more experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO