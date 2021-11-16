ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fintech firm Upgrade raises $280 million at $6 billion valuation

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – Fintech firm Upgrade Inc said on Tuesday it...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Bain Capital, Hellman near Athenahealth buyout deal – WSJ

(Reuters) – Private-equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC are close to a deal to acquire healthcare technology company Athenahealth Inc for about $17 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal for Athenahealth, which provides cloud-based software...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Gemini, a crypto exchange startup founded by the Winklevoss twins, raises $400M at $7.1 billion valuation

It’s been a while since we checked in with Gemini, a crypto startup and licensed digital asset exchange and custodian built for both individuals and institutions founded by the Winklevoss twins. In March, Gemini launched a full suite of crypto fund services for fund managers. Gemini has been making waves since as price of bitcoin reached new heights.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Exchange Gemini Confirms $400M Raise at $7.1 Billion Valuation

MakerDAO is taking a closer look at Gemini USD. Image: Shutterstock. Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange and platform. It's taking in outside funding for the first time. The Bitcoin billionaire brothers who made a fortune off of Facebook have decided to finally raise outside capital. Gemini, the cryptocurrency platform and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Firms#Pre Money Valuation#Reuters#Upgrade Inc#Coatue Management
cryptopotato.com

Gemini Eyes $400 Million Funding Round аt Potential $7 Billion Valuation

The cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins – Gemini – is planning to raise $400 million. The popular New York-based cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, has recently revealed that it is seeking to raise about $400 million in a new funding round. Thus, its total valuation could rise to $7 billion.
MARKETS
CNBC

Sierra Space raises $1.4 billion at $4.5 billion valuation as it builds spaceplane, space station

Sierra Space, the subsidiary of private aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation, raised $1.4 billion in new capital. The company's valuation jumped to $4.5 billion following the raise, with investors including General Atlantic, Coatue, and Moore Strategic Ventures, as well as the funds of private equity firms BlackRock and AE Industrial Partners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
finextra.com

Airwallex hits $5.5 billion valuation on $100 million Series E extension

Digital payments platform Airwallex has topped up its $200 million Series E financing round with a further $100 million extension from Lone Pine Capital alongside other existing investors including 1835i Ventures, the venture capital partner to ANZ, and Sequoia Capital China. The new funding raises Airwallex’s valuation to $5.5 billion...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sedric Raises $US 3.5 Million To Increase Consumer Protections For Next-Gen FinTechs

Round led by StageOne Ventures; Founders from Chorus.AI, Forter, and Former BlackRock Executive among investors. Sedric, an AI-based compliance excellence platform for next-gen fintechs, announced that it has raised US$ 3.5 million in seed funding to increase consumer protection and transform fintech compliance. Led by StageOne Ventures, Sedric will use the funding to support its global expansion and onboard its growing base of new fintech customers.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Security firm Expel raises $140.3M on unicorn valuation of $1B+

Managed detection and response provider Expel Inc. announced today that it has raised $140.3 million in new funding to invest in product research and development, introduce new capabilities and accelerate growth. Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG and Paladin Capital led the Series E round. Also participating in the round were Cisco Investments,...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Lacework raises a whopping $1.3 billion at an $8.3 billion valuation, making it the largest-ever round in cybersecurity history

With daily headlines of data breaches and new waves of security challenges, investors are pouring billions of dollars into promising cybersecurity startups. One of the leading startups in the cybersecurity space is Lacework, a provider of the data-driven security platform for the cloud. With its patented Polygraph technology, Lacework takes millions of incoming data points, correlates them into behaviors, detects all potential security events, and then helps customers focus on the critical security risks that need action.
BUSINESS
mymixfm.com

Blockchain firm ConsenSys raises $200 million from HSBC, Third Point

LONDON (Reuters) – Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million, at a valuation of $3.2 billion, from investors including HSBC and U.S. hedge fund Third Point. Blockchain emerged over a decade ago as the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Since then, investors have poured...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Brazil’s fintech startup CloudWalk reaches unicorn status with $2.15 billion valuation after raising $150M funding led by Coatue

CloudWalk, a fintech startup that is democratizing the payments industry in Brazil, has raised $150 million in funding led by Coatue, an investment firm focused on companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The latest round brings the company valuation to $2.15 billion, making the 8-year-old startup a member of the highly coveted unicorn club.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Local life science firm raises $105 million in Series B funding

ST. LOUIS — Local life sciences firm Geneoscopy Inc. has raised $105 million in Series B financing, the company announced Tuesday. Millions on the line as companies fight over Jägermeister in Missouri. First in St. Louis: Bread Co. debuts all-new design in West County. Spire’s pipeline debate gets heated, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Faire Valuation Grows to $12.4 Billion With $400 Million Series G Funding Round Co-Led by Durable Capital Partners LP

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021-- Faire, the online wholesale marketplace connecting more than 300,000 retailers with 40,000 brands around the world, today announced the closing of $400 million in a Series G investment round co-led by new investor, Durable Capital Partners LP, and returning investors, D1 Capital Partners, and Dragoneer Investment Group. This round, which includes all existing investors, is Faire’s third in just over a year and values the wholesale market leader at $12.4 billion, bringing its total funding-to-date to more than $1 billion. Six months after Faire launched across 15 markets in Europe and the United Kingdom, annualized sales volume in the region has exceeded more than $150 million — a scale that took nearly three years to achieve in North America.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy