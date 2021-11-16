Fintech firm Upgrade raises $280 million at $6 billion valuation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021-- Faire, the online wholesale marketplace connecting more than 300,000 retailers with 40,000 brands around the world, today announced the closing of $400 million in a Series G investment round co-led by new investor, Durable Capital Partners LP, and returning investors, D1 Capital Partners, and Dragoneer Investment Group. This round, which includes all existing investors, is Faire’s third in just over a year and values the wholesale market leader at $12.4 billion, bringing its total funding-to-date to more than $1 billion. Six months after Faire launched across 15 markets in Europe and the United Kingdom, annualized sales volume in the region has exceeded more than $150 million — a scale that took nearly three years to achieve in North America.

