Guardians MLB team settles lawsuit with roller derby club

Alfonso Soriano is looking like he could still hit 40 home runs right now. The former MLB star posed for a picture with his wife this week in a post to his Instagram page. The post led to some incredulous reactions on social media as to how completely jacked Soriano was looking in it.
Cleveland's MLB team settled a lawsuit with a local roller derby squad that'll allow both sides to use the Guardians nickname, which the baseball club plans to implement for the 2022 season. Zack Meisel of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday. This article will be updated to provide more information...
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians and the roller derby team Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to both use the team name "Guardians," the Indians announced in a statement Tuesday morning. The agreement comes after the roller derby team filed a lawsuit in October against Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians...
The Cleveland Guardians era officially is upon us. Merchandise bearing the team’s new logo and name will be on sale both at Progressive Field and on MLBShop.com beginning Friday at 9 a.m. ET. The team also will rebrand its website and social media accounts that day. The gear will spread to other national retailers, such as Fanatics.com, beginning Monday.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A new era of big-league baseball in Cleveland is about to start. The Guardians will be off and running. The hitting and fielding comes in a few months. The new mascot is a representation of iconic artwork that’s stood in downtown since 1932. The giant Art Deco figures are carved in the sandstone pylons on the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge, that have stood guard over east-west traffic.
A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang., and not the one they hoped for, either. As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise on Friday as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.
CLEVELAND (AP) — (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Wayne Embry, a five-time NBA All-Star and the first African American general manager in sports when the Milwaukee Bucks named him to that position in 1972, shares some of his experiences of playing in the league during the 1960s. The demand for Civil Rights and the Vietnam War were among the issues dividing the country and the foundation was being formed in the NBA that league and players stand on today.)
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Astros manager Bill Virdon died at the age of 90, the team announced on Tuesday. Virdon is the Astros franchise leader in career wins. He took over as manager of the team in 1975 and remained with the team until 1982. He would finish with a 544-522 win-loss record in […]
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
PHOENIX – In 2006, Avonya Anderson’s co-worker handed her a flyer and asked if she wanted to join a team she was forming. Anderson glanced at the document and one line in particular jumped out at her. “DEATH MAY OCCUR.”. She was intrigued. “I can die playing this sport?” Avonya...
This time of the year is all about friends and family, turkey and pie, and plenty of football to take up the days. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 5 Duke beat The Citadel 107-81 Monday night after Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the court barely a minute into the game and was taken to a hospital. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak is over. The resilience, determination and fight shown through that stretch keeps them a contender even after a sloppy loss. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
He’s on the market. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today and some of them are popping up all over the place. One of the fascinating things about modern wrestling is how many promotions you can see a wrestler work for in a short amount of time. Now that might be the case all over again, as a fairly big star, at least in the literal sense, as someone is on the free agent market.
A football team of 7-year-olds and 8-year-olds with a perfect record was kicked out of the playoffs for being “too good,” league officials said. The Flower Mound Rebels are good, no doubt. They have outscored their opponents 199-6 in the first seven games of the season. “I was just very...
A five-star recruit in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Monday via social media. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy outside linebacker Malik Bryant dropped a top 10 featuring the Tigers along (...)
Comments / 0