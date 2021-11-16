ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Aftermath Islands Partners with Vegas.com Creator to Launch Vegas Island in the Metaverse

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

New virtual island will support 'Las Vegas-type' industries and businesses with Liquid Avatar Technologies providing digital identity solutions for gated access and age and location verification. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Nepra Foods Enters the U.S. Securities Market with OTC Listing Under the Symbol 'NPRFF'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce its United States listing debut on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol NPRFF. The company is also traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Meta Hero Project: 3D, Fully Animated, Customizable and Personalized Metaverse-Ready Avatars Showcasing at L.A. Comic Con

NFT features include fully rigged game-ready, customizable, and personalized 3D avatars for the metaverse infused with super skills and powers. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest client Meta Hero ProjectTM, a new 3D Meta Avatar platform that allows users to fully customize and personalize their avatar with their life-like body type and photo-realistic face, together with unique skills and powers from a range of classes, giving them the ability to integrate with digital identity and be part of new and emerging online games and metaverse activities, including Oasis' client Aftermath Islands. Meta Heroes combine game play, interactive engagement, and socialization seamlessly through fully controllable, high quality, personalized 3D avatars. The Meta Hero ProjectTM will be showcased at Liquid Avatar Technologies' booth #1241 at Los Angeles Comic Con December 3-5, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

FingerMotion, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the holding of the Company's recent annual meeting of stockholders on November 22, 2021, the following matters were duly ratified by the Company's stockholders and have now been implemented by the Board of Directors in the following manner:
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Begins Release of New Virtual Islands Ahead of Upcoming L.A. Comic Con

First group of virtual islands for phase 2 now available ahead of major industry event. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and MALAGA, SPAIN and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that Oasis' client Aftermath Islands has received significant interest on the sales from its initial Phase 1 launch of Virtual Land and is now launching its initial Virtual Land sales for Phase 2 of its metaverse platform. Like the previous Phase 1 group of islands, some of which are already sold out, the platform is using Masscult's Waxify, the Shopify app that will enable Aftermath Islands storefront to easily bundle and offer Digital Collectibles on the Wax blockchain. As part of its development and release strategy, a limited number of single plots of Virtual Land representing 1000m2 are available at introductory prices now starting at $45 USD, and larger limited parcels of Virtual Land starting with 4 plots and as large as 100 plots are also available. Virtual Land can be purchased in Fiat, or traditional currencies, as well as select cryptocurrencies, using PayPal and Coinbase, with no gas fees, and automatically have the assets dropped to their connected wallets.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Economy#Metaverse#Business Partners#Art#Vegas Com Creator#Oasis Digital#Cse#Lqavf#T51#Grand View Research#Cagr#Forbes Business Insights
martechseries.com

DeHub is Launching a Portal to the Metaverse

DeHub is ready to launch blockchain’s all-in-one decentralized lifestyle and entertainment hub. This metaverse-ready platform provides an integrated ecosystem built around gaming, streaming, browsing, and earning. Imagine being able to vote on which game or TV series gets renewed or cancelled and on which film gets a sequel. Imagine being...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Aftermath Islands Unveils Homes and Other Dwellings for Purchase as NFTs on Metaverse Platform Following Successful Phase 1 Sale of Virtual Land

New videos offer players a glimpse of upcoming virtual island concepts and introduce customized dwellings and other in-game features. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a leader in blockchain powered digital identity solutions that empower individuals, governments and businesses to protect and monetize brand new identity driven business models in both the real world and the metaverse, is pleased to announce that its metaverse client Aftermath Islands has unveiled a series of new houses and other dwellings that players will be able to purchase in an upcoming release for placement on their Virtual Land (VL). Liquid Avatar subsidiary Oasis Digital Studios Limited is the exclusive agency for virtual land and items, NFTs, business development and promotion of Aftermath Islands.
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

u-blox AG: u-blox to Host Capital Markets' Day

At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

The Fresh Factory Brings Innovation and ESG-Focus to Canadian Venture Capital Markets

B Corporation focused on creating, investing in, and accelerating the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. Strong management team and board with extensive experience in food commercialization, health and wellness and CPG, backed by strategic investors, including Listen Ventures and Kimbal Musk. CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE /...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
dallassun.com

Mawson Plans to IPO a New ASX Gold-Focused Company, Southern Cross Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) is pleased to announce that as a result of an internal strategic review of its asset portfolio, the Company has decided the optimal pathway to maximize shareholder value is to spin out its Australian assets into a new entity, Southern Cross Gold Pty Ltd. ('Southern Cross') via an Initial Public Offering ('IPO') for admission to the official list of ASX Limited ('ASX' or 'Australian Stock Exchange'), which will allow the Company to focus on the development of its 100% owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland and to expand its operations in that region (the 'Spinout').
wccftech.com

Samsung To Announce $17 Billion Chip Plant This Week After Executive’s Visit

Korean chaebol Samsung Group's chipmaking division Samsung Foundry is set to announce its plans to build a $17 billion chip plant in the United States this week. Samsung's vice chairman, Mr. Lee-jae Yong visited the U.S. over the weekend where he met with government officials and heads of technology and biopharmaceutical firms in his first high profile visit since being released from jail for bribery charges. The chip manufacturing facility will be the second of its kind being recently built in the U.S., with another one belonging to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) already under construction in Arizona.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Warrant Exercise and Issue of Equity

Warrant Exercise, Issue of Equity and Issue of Warrants. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, announces that it has issued a total of 46,317,979 ordinary shares of one pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

How much Roku pays employees in the US in 2021

Roku is staffing up as it expands into original content and internationally. Insider analyzed public work-visa data to gauge the salary levels for Roku employees in the US. The data show Roku offered annual base salaries ranging from $102,045 to $687,500 for various roles. Roku is staffing up as it...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Cannabis Global Expands into Solventless Cannabis Extracts at Lynwood Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today announces an important enhancement to its cannabis product manufacturing capabilities at its Natural Plant Extract of California facility in Lynwood, a suburb of Los Angeles. The facility is now producing solventless cannabis concentrates for use in its own cannabis products, including edibles, beverages and prerolls.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

ORHub Remains Capitalized & Focused On The Future

'ORHubTM has laid the foundation to support its new business design & forward strategy.'. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) provides a 2021 update and announces the Company is prepared to accelerate its agenda in 2022. 'We continue to perform and over the last year, have made huge commitments, and taken all necessary steps to successfully protect our shareholders, the company, and our team,' shared CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. 'There are more opportunities today than ever in our industry, and I am confident in the future of ORHub to change business for good.'
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Mower Takes Top International Honor With Grand Prix Win From the Drum Awards for B2B Marketing

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Mower, one of the country's top independent marketing, advertising and public relations agencies, was awarded the Grand Prix in the 2021 The Drum Awards for B2B held Nov. 18, 2021. The top honor in the international contest was presented for Mower's omni-channel work, Caring Gene®: Caring is Your Calling, developed on behalf of Iroquois Healthcare Association, which also took the award in the Best Response to Change contest. Another Mower campaign, Bring Your Work to Kids, won in the Best B2B Agency Promotion category.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Thermic Science Prepares Form 10 Registration Statement To File First Quarter 2022, Begins 2-Year Audit Current Filings To Become Fully-Reporting Status Meeting the Requirements Of The SEC Exchange Act Of 1934 With Subsequent Up Listings To The OTCQB and

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097) (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce that Thermic Science, working on the filing a Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and prepare for subsequent up listings to the OTCQB and NASDAQ respectively.
BUSINESS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy