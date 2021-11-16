Aftermath Islands Partners with Vegas.com Creator to Launch Vegas Island in the Metaverse

First group of virtual islands for phase 2 now available ahead of major industry event. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and MALAGA, SPAIN and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that Oasis' client Aftermath Islands has received significant interest on the sales from its initial Phase 1 launch of Virtual Land and is now launching its initial Virtual Land sales for Phase 2 of its metaverse platform. Like the previous Phase 1 group of islands, some of which are already sold out, the platform is using Masscult's Waxify, the Shopify app that will enable Aftermath Islands storefront to easily bundle and offer Digital Collectibles on the Wax blockchain. As part of its development and release strategy, a limited number of single plots of Virtual Land representing 1000m2 are available at introductory prices now starting at $45 USD, and larger limited parcels of Virtual Land starting with 4 plots and as large as 100 plots are also available. Virtual Land can be purchased in Fiat, or traditional currencies, as well as select cryptocurrencies, using PayPal and Coinbase, with no gas fees, and automatically have the assets dropped to their connected wallets.

