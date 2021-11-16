ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

BioLargo's Third Quarterly Report for 2021 Details Progress of PFAS Technology Commercialization and Ongoing Partnerships

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, filed its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday (www.biolargo.com/sec-filings). The company has summarized some of the most important points from the report...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dallassun.com

Cannabis Global Expands into Solventless Cannabis Extracts at Lynwood Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today announces an important enhancement to its cannabis product manufacturing capabilities at its Natural Plant Extract of California facility in Lynwood, a suburb of Los Angeles. The facility is now producing solventless cannabis concentrates for use in its own cannabis products, including edibles, beverages and prerolls.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Corporate Communications Update

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the following online conferences and webinars in the coming months:. 121 Mining Investment Online EMEA |...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Warrant Exercise and Issue of Equity

Warrant Exercise, Issue of Equity and Issue of Warrants. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, announces that it has issued a total of 46,317,979 ordinary shares of one pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Westminster, CA
dallassun.com

XS Financial To Participate at Cowen's 4th Annual Cannabis Conference and Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Call

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announces that management will be holding 1x1 meetings with institutional investors at Cowen's 4th Annual Cannabis Conference. The conference is a virtual event taking place November 29 - December 1, 2021 and incorporates innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the cannabis industry.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Star Alliance Continues Its Growth in the Mining Industry

Introducing An Environmentally Safe New Technology for Extracting Gold from Oxide Ores. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to announce that it has today signed a letter of intent to acquire the worldwide licensing rights to the patented green System of Gold Extraction known as Genesis. Extensive field tests have demonstrated that the Genesis reactor is suitable for economically extracting gold from oxide ores where the presence of gold is as little as 0.25 parts per million.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Trigon Completes First Drawdown of US$5 Million Project Finance Facility with IXM And Signs Offtake Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all of the conditions precedent to funding pursuant to its credit agreement with IXM SA ('IXM') for a US$5 million project finance facility for the restart of the Kombat mine, as announced on October 28, 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Water Contamination#Clean Water#Sec#Aos
dallassun.com

Affluence Corporation Doubles Revenue in the Third Quarter and Provides Business Update

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its Third Quarter revenue doubled over the prior quarter. Affluence Corporation also provided a business update, an update for the initiatives previously announced and reiterated its strategy moving forward. The update includes a statement on the progress being made on tactical operating issues which include product backlog, project funding for 2022, establishment of industry partnerships, improvement of capital structure, reduction of debt and status of pending acquisitions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Caduceus Receives Additional Funding of 2.5 Million & Records Over 500% Quarterly Revenue Increase

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary has recorded sales of USD 1.17M for the last quarter. The Company would also like to announce that it has received additional funding of USD 2.5 Million.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

ORHub Remains Capitalized & Focused On The Future

'ORHubTM has laid the foundation to support its new business design & forward strategy.'. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) provides a 2021 update and announces the Company is prepared to accelerate its agenda in 2022. 'We continue to perform and over the last year, have made huge commitments, and taken all necessary steps to successfully protect our shareholders, the company, and our team,' shared CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. 'There are more opportunities today than ever in our industry, and I am confident in the future of ORHub to change business for good.'
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

The Fresh Factory Brings Innovation and ESG-Focus to Canadian Venture Capital Markets

B Corporation focused on creating, investing in, and accelerating the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. Strong management team and board with extensive experience in food commercialization, health and wellness and CPG, backed by strategic investors, including Listen Ventures and Kimbal Musk. CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE /...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
dallassun.com

Athena Gold Corporation Announces Amendment to Option Agreement with Nubian Resources Ltd.

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the 'Amendment Agreement') to amend the terms of an option agreement made as of December 11, 2020 (see news release dated December 15, 2020) with Nubian Resources Ltd. ('Nubian'), a public Canadian company with its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and Nubian Resources (USA) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nubian, whereby the Company was granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Elektros, Inc. (OTC: ELEK) Considering Proposal with Technicon Design to Create New Electric Vehicle

SUMMARY: Elektros (OTC:ELEK), an emerging electric automobile company, is pleased to announce considering Technicon Design to develop a 'completely new' electric vehicle for consumers targeted for early 2023. Technicon Design covers the areas of creative design, design modelling, visualization and specialist recruitment. SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

BioInvent Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on BI-1206

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) Friday, December 17 at 1 pm ET (7 pm CET) BI-1206 is a Potential Treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Solid Tumors. BioInvent International AB ('BioInvent') (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

Ubiquitech Software Corp. Reaches Debt Settlement Agreement

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ (www.CannazALL.com) is announcing today that it has negotiated an agreement with its largest noteholder to retire all outstanding convertible debentures currently held by them. Under the terms of the agreement, the...
DENVER, CO
dallassun.com

Thermic Science Prepares Form 10 Registration Statement To File First Quarter 2022, Begins 2-Year Audit Current Filings To Become Fully-Reporting Status Meeting the Requirements Of The SEC Exchange Act Of 1934 With Subsequent Up Listings To The OTCQB and

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097) (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce that Thermic Science, working on the filing a Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and prepare for subsequent up listings to the OTCQB and NASDAQ respectively.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

ABMC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTCQB:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, 'We are encouraged by the fact that when compared to the second quarter 2021, sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nhbr.com

Vapotherm reports big jump in third-quarter revenue

The latest Covid surge has resulted in another surge of revenue for Vapotherm, the Exeter firm that sells breathing apparatus for health care providers. But because of the sheer expense in fulfilling the orders, increased executive compensation and the expense of moving some production to Mexico means the company has suffered millions of dollars in losses.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy