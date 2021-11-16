STO Public Sale of The Millennium Sapphire is Open
7 days ago
MS Token's STO sets the bar as the largest fine art securitization ever. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / After successfully holding a pre-sale, Millennium Fine Art, Inc. (MFAI), is launching the public sale of the Millennium Sapphire through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MS Token, LLC. The Securitized...
Warrant Exercise, Issue of Equity and Issue of Warrants. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, announces that it has issued a total of 46,317,979 ordinary shares of one pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
A bizarre property listing featuring a windowless studio flat has been removed following claims that it was a former bin storage room. The studio flat, listed at an asking price of £600 per calendar month, is located in Jefferson Place on Fernie Street in Manchester. Photos of the ‘newly refurbished’...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC...
Amazon’s Q3 earnings has caused mixed feelings. Despite long-term optimism displayed by all 29 top analysts that cover Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, many dropped their price targets to reflect the short-term worries. One of them was Goldman Sachs. Goldman’s Eric Sheridan lowered his AMZN share price...
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce its United States listing debut on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol NPRFF. The company is also traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the holding of the Company's recent annual meeting of stockholders on November 22, 2021, the following matters were duly ratified by the Company's stockholders and have now been implemented by the Board of Directors in the following manner:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid' or 'NSE' or the 'Company') (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 100,000,000 Units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the 'Offering'). The Offering replaces the previously announced private placement offering at $0.05 per unit (see news release dated July 7, 2021).
Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the 'Amendment Agreement') to amend the terms of an option agreement made as of December 11, 2020 (see news release dated December 15, 2020) with Nubian Resources Ltd. ('Nubian'), a public Canadian company with its common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and Nubian Resources (USA) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nubian, whereby the Company was granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the receipt of gold assays and multi-element geochemistry from rock samples collected during the August 26th due diligence visit on the Mystery Au project ('Mystery') shown in Figure 1.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ('Noram' or the 'Company') (TSX - Venture:NRM) (Frankfurt:N7R) (OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that it continues to advance the Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') for its wholly-owned Zeus Lithium Project ('Zeus' or the 'Project'), and is on schedule for release in Q4, 2021 in collaboration with ABH Engineering ('ABH'). After releasing its updated resource estimate on September 21, 2021 the Company and its team of technical experts were able to interpret and develop additional data on the Project to be included in the PEA now in the final stages of completion.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update in relation to its agreement with 18887711 Alberta Inc. ('1888'). Cielo holds an exclusive global license through the Agreement (as defined below) with 1888, to...
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all of the conditions precedent to funding pursuant to its credit agreement with IXM SA ('IXM') for a US$5 million project finance facility for the restart of the Kombat mine, as announced on October 28, 2021.
Additional Independent Board Member Qualifies Company for Application to Uplist to OTCQB. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the appointment of Héctor Peña, a veteran renewable energy finance executive, to the Board of Directors.
