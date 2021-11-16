ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STO Public Sale of The Millennium Sapphire is Open

 7 days ago

MS Token's STO sets the bar as the largest fine art securitization ever. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / After successfully holding a pre-sale, Millennium Fine Art, Inc. (MFAI), is launching the public sale of the Millennium Sapphire through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MS Token, LLC. The Securitized...

