ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NetEase restarts Hong Kong IPO of music streaming business Cloud Village

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – NetEase Inc has re-started the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its music streaming business Cloud Village, company filings showed on Tuesday, a deal two sources said is aimed at raising about $500 million by year-end. The flotation was shelved in August as global...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
biometricupdate.com

SenseTime approved for potential $2B facial recognition IPO in Hong Kong

SenseTime has been approved for an initial public offering on the Hong Kong stock exchange that could bring in up between $1 billion and $2 billion to fuel the expansion of its facial recognition and other artificial intelligence capabilities. South China Morning Post refers to SenseTime as China’s largest AI...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

CLOUD VILLAGE INC. Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering

Cloud Village Inc. a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, announced the launch of its Hong Kong Public Offering, which forms part of the Global Offering (the “Offering”) of 16,000,000 new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares” or “Shares”) and listing of its ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) under the stock code “9899.HK.”
ECONOMY
AFP

Brazil's Nubank shakes up market with IPO, funky beats

With 48 million clients, pop star Anitta on its board and a viral ad set to the beats of Brazilian funk, Nubank, a new digital-only bank, is shaking up the market in Brazil -- and now eying a $50 billion entry on Wall Street. Adding to the bank's pop-culture pull, it appointed Brazilian superstar singer Anitta to its board of directors in June.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
Street.Com

JD.com, NetEase See Index Switch From New York to Hong Kong

Videogame maker NetEase (NTES) (HK:9999) and online-retail marketplace JD.com (JD) (HK:9618) will get a boost in liquidity for their Hong Kong shares, to the detriment of their U.S. listings. That's because index provider MSCI has decided to switch the stock that it includes in its products. The change will take...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; JD.com, Netease shares in Hong Kong jump on index inclusion

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dipped 0.39%, closing at 24,951.34. Hong Kong-listed shares of JD.com and NetEase gained 1.93% and 3.02%, respectively, following a Friday announcement that the two stocks are set to be included in the benchmark Hang Seng index from Dec. 6.
STOCKS
mymixfm.com

China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated regulations under antimonopoly legislation, involving companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, and imposed penalties, according to a notice from the regulator. Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000), it said. ($1 =...
ECONOMY
Reuters

SenseTime gets go ahead for Hong Kong IPO - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group has received approval for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the company was planning to raise up to $2 billion in the deal, based on information...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Hong Kong#Music Streaming#Reuters#Netease Inc#Chinese#The Didi Global Inc Ipo#Cloud Village Inc#Tencent#Alibaba Group Holdings#Baidu Inc#General Atlantic#Boyu Capital
US News and World Report

Singapore Business Events Bounce Back Post COVID, Hong Kong Flounders

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Singapore is hosting top executives of big global companies this week at a host of conferences, marking its gradual return to normalcy and underscoring the contrast with long-time rival Hong Kong, which is sticking with some of the toughest quarantine rules in the world. The Milken...
PUBLIC HEALTH
artreview.com

What To See in Hong Kong

M+ finally opens its doors and Hong Kong’s international galleries bring in the big guns. For the big artworld pilgrimage this year, you’ll be wanting to head to Hong Kong, where M+, the island’s museum of twentieth- and twenty-first-century ‘visual culture’ has opened its doors, almost two decades after it was first announced and following years of delays and postponements. During the course of that time, an institution that was envisaged and promoted as being Asia’s equivalent to New York’s MoMA and London’s Tate, and that would both broaden and complicate the histories – and definitions of art – set out in both of those ‘venerable’ institutions, is now being looked at anew as a testing ground for the limits of artistic freedom in the wake of the recent and much discussed crackdowns on free speech and democracy in the SAR. Ai Weiwei’s Study of Perspective: Tian’anmen (1997, part of a series of photographs showing the artist raising his middle finger at sites of authority and national identity around the world), about which the artist was repeatedly questioned in relation to his patriotism (‘a blatant attack on the state’, Ai records one of his interrogators saying in his newly published memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows) during his incarceration in China in 2011, has already been removed from the M+ website (although other of his works remain).
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Hong Kong IPO detour turns into rockier road

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese companies may have to re-route yet again. After ride-hailing service Didi Global’s (DIDI.N) U.S. initial public offering debacle in July read more , closer scrutiny of companies housing sensitive data sparked anticipation that Hong Kong’s bourse would benefit at New York’s expense. A new draft rule from the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China, however, would require a similar security review for would-be market debutants in the Asian financial hub.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Benzinga

China Proposes Cyber Review For Select Hong Kong IPOs

Cyberspace Administration of China proposed requiring companies pursuing Hong Kong IPOs to apply for cybersecurity inspections if they handle data that concerns national security, Reuters reports. The diktat mandates large internet platforms to report to regulators before setting up headquarters, operating, or research centers abroad. The document, published on the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hong Kong opens new modern art museum under national security cloud

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A senior Hong Kong cultural official said on Thursday that freedom of expression was not above a China-imposed national security law, on the eve of the opening of a contemporary art museum intended to put the city on the global cultural map. The multi-billion...
WORLD
investing.com

Exclusive-Tycoon Richard Li's FWD considers shifting US IPO to Hong Kong - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian insurer FWD Group, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, is contemplating shifting its $2-$3 billion share sale from the United States to Hong Kong, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Hong Kong-based company, which filed confidentially in June for the...
ECONOMY
Lumia UK

Strengthening Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Capabilities in the Greater Bay Area and in the Cloud-First World

November 17, 2021, Hong Kong –– Cloud-first has become the priority strategy for many companies to enable greater innovation, enhanced customer service and is a vital step to keep up with the complex demands of the ever-changing landscape. As Hong Kong enhances its status as an international Innovation and Technology (I&T) hub in the Greater Bay Area, the city acts as a business platform for companies looking to access the Asia market. For innovative companies seeking to go international, a robust, trusted and secure cloud infrastructure to support Hong Kong’s ambition is essential.
BUSINESS
mymixfm.com

Analysis: In Peng case, a glimpse into the machinery of Beijing’s control

BEIJING (Reuters) – Tennis star Peng Shuai’s sexual assault allegation and its aftermath have brought the realities of China’s censorship and secrecy around its leadership to global attention just as Beijing prepares to host the Olympics. Peng, who was not publicly heard from for nearly three weeks after alleging that...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy