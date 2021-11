WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – As of November 18, 2021, Wood County has 568 active cases of COVID-19 and a 7-day average of 66 cases of COVID-19 per day. This rate is higher than any point during 2021. The Wood County Health Department no longer has the capacity to follow-up with everyone who is positive with COVID-19 and their close contacts. The Department moved to a crisis model for notifying positive cases and contact tracing efforts starting Friday, November 19, 2021.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO