Defying inflation, Americans ramped up spending last month

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, ANNE D'INNOCENZIO Associated Press Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans have taken a darker view of the economy as inflation has...

Inflation chips away at SNAP boost

Since October, SNAP recipients have seen a boost in the amount of monthly food benefits they receive. But inflation is making some foods much more expensive, meaning those benefits don’t stretch as far. A family of four on SNAP is now seeing $53 a month more in food benefits. The...
CDI Economic Summary: US inflation picks up as consumers keep spending

NEW YORK (ICIS)--Inflation has not only permeated the debate on the US and global economic outlook, but also the political realm, as its becoming clear that certain price pressures will persist well into 2022. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 0.9% in October from September, and was up a...
Tampa Bay Times: Medicare Advantage spending needs a closer look

Medicare Advantage plans are popular, convenient and fast-growing — and a rising drain on taxpayers, new research has found. A former federal health official said his analysis showed that Medicare overpaid these private plans by more than $106 billion in recent years, costs that are only expected to soar. Federal regulators and Congress need to get a grip on this spending, where every dollar on needless services and unearned profit robs enrollees and taxpayers alike.
Fed's Powell will aim to win a high-stakes bet in 2nd term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gambled last year that his ultra-low rate policies would help revive an economy that had sunk deep into a pandemic-induced recession. So far, his bet has mostly paid off. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Bond investors ramp up US inflation, rate-hike expectations – Russell Investments

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income managers have ramped up expectations for U.S. inflation and rate hikes in the face of stronger-than-anticipated price pressures, Russell Investments’ quarterly survey of investors found. Published on Tuesday, the survey of 53 leading bond and currency managers highlighted the challenges investors face in assessing the...
US sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, arguing that allowing the deal would harm competition and consumers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Jobs Up, Joblessness Down Last Month

Wisconsin’s jobless rate fell and employment rose in October, the state labor department reported Thursday, but a continuing gap between employers’ need for workers and the number of people available to work for them is likely to persist in the years to come. It’s a demographic cliff that labor market...
Inflation surge is gobbling up many Americans' pay raises

A tight U.S. labor market is helping drive substantial raises for millions of Americans, with workers' typical hourly earnings jumping nearly 5% in the last year. The only problem? Inflation is not only erasing much or all of those gains, but pushing many workers into the red. Once inflation is...
Pollack: Inflation ramps up

A quick analysis of important economic data released over the last week. By Elliot D. Pollack & Co. | Rose Law Group Reporter. The latest reading of inflation at 6.2% puts us in territory not seen in three decades and is at the forefront of the minds of consumers, businesses, and economic experts. It has caused the Blue Chip panel of forecasters to moderate their expectations once again for GDP both this year and next. Consumer sentiment is also at the lowest level in a decade with inflation concerns as the main culprit. While consumers generally are in excellent shape with lower levels of debt and higher savings, inflation has eroded gains in household wages. Most are still blaming supply chain issues and pointing to the second half of 2022 before it subsides, so we still have quite a way to go before we should expect any relief in price increases. The new federal infrastructure act will also fuel more demand for construction materials.
Spending at discount stores spiked up to 65% this month, and it shows that shoppers are hunting for better deals as inflation bites

Shoppers are flocking to discount stores as inflation hits 30-year highs. Credit and debit card transaction data from Facteus showed that sales rose by 65% in this sector. Discount and dollar stores typically thrive in uncertain economic environments. Cash-strapped shoppers are flocking to discount stores as inflation bites. According to...
UK shoppers shrug off inflation worries to pick up their spending

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British shoppers picked up the pace of their spending in October despite concerns about rising inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said retail spending rose by 1.3% compared with October 2020, recovering some momentum after growth slowed to just 0.6% in September when a lot of spending shifted away from shops to panic-buying of fuel caused by a shortage of tanker drivers.
EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel, the European Union’s border and coast guard said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting...
Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
Metalworkers, police clash in Spain amid inflation protest

MADRID (AP) — Metalworkers and police clashed Tuesday in Spain’s southern city of Cádiz at the end of a protest march to demand higher wages in line with the country's surging inflation rate. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
