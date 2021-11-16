ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD Legislative Committee subpoenas labor secretary in Noem nepotism case

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota's Labor Secretary is being called before a legislative committee in connection with a probe into possible...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 2

dakotafreepress.com

Noem’s Daughter Quits Appraising, Joins Labor Secretary in Smokescreen Attack on Press and GOAC

Sister Kennedy must need some help directing Mom’s campaign finances…. In a vituperative letter, Kassidy Peters, daughter of Governor Kristi Noem, announces to the Department of Labor and Regulation, Legislative leaders, and the public that she is quitting real estate appraisal and releasing the remediation plan the Department approved in August 2020 to help her complete her “long and difficult path” to appraiser certification. Seething with “disappointment and anger” at press for investigating her mom’s nepotism and at the Government Operations and Audit Committee for actually looking into the scandal, the second daughter of the most powerful woman in South Dakota plays the victim, blaming GOAC and the media for doing “irreparable damage” to her business and saying that she has “nothing left to fight for nor hide.”
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship

PIERRE, S.D. - Former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current State Representative Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) will run for South Dakota Governor in 2022. Haugaard filed Friday to pursue the office, the same day that Governor Kristi Noem officially announced she would be running for re-election in 2022.
POLITICS
KEVN

Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, will resign from her appraisal job and turn in her licenses at the end of the year. In a letter to Secretary Marcia Hultman with the South Dakota Deparment of Labor, Peters writes to “express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged by questions and misinformation concerning the Appraisal Certification Program.”
PIERRE, SD
KEVN

Noem shakes up staff; chief of staff to depart

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s current Chief of Staff Aaron Scheibe will be departing from his current position after taking it in May of this year. However, Scheibe will stay on with the office as a legislative consultant, specifically helping shepherd American Rescue Plan funding through the state legislature, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury confirmed Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

Gov. Noem Says South Dakota Needs Nurses Right Now

The nursing profession has been front and center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the Nurse Journal says that nursing jobs are ranked as the third most-in-demand job across the United States. Furthermore, the need for nurses is growing at a rapid rate with no sign of slowing down.
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Noem's daughter to end appraisal work

(Pierre, SD) -- Governor Kristi Noem's daughter is set to end her appraisal activities. Kassidy Peters says she will resign from her appraisal job at the end of the year and will turn in her licenses. Peters sent a letter Tuesday to South Dakota Department of Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman saying she is angry and disappointed that her "good name and professional reputation" has been damaged by questions about her experience with the Appraisal Certification Program.
POLITICS
Grand Forks Herald

Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, day after lawmakers move for subpoenas

PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter says she'll quit a state-certified realty appraiser position after a legislative committee voted to subpoena testimony and records to find if any political pressure came to bear on her achieving certification last year. In the letter written to Department of Labor and Regulation...
POLITICS
#Nepotism#Sd Legislative Committee#Labor
brookingsradio.com

Lawmakers vote to subpoena Department of Labor and former appraiser official

South Dakota lawmakers vote this morning to subpoena the Department of Labor to hand over a document regarding the attempt of Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter to win a state appraisal license. They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another chance at the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ex-Official Subpoenaed in Probe of Noem Daughter Meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers issued a subpoena Wednesday to the former head of the state agency at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem influenced her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Executive Board, which presides over other legislative committees, voted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Outpaces Trump, Gets Fifth Chief of Staff in Three Years

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has replaced her chief of staff for the fifth time in three years, according to the Argus Leader, with attorney and adviser Mark Miller taking over as interim chief of staff in place of Aaron Scheibe. Scheibe, who held the role since May, will instead serve as a legislative consultant, the governor’s office told the outlet. It was not immediately clear why the switch was made. The move coincided with the replacement of Noem’s top finance adviser Friday.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
101.9 KELO-FM

Gov. Noem signs off on new S.D. legislative districts map

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — After a special session lasting three days, South Dakota legislators have approved– and Gov. Kristi Noem has signed– new political boundaries for the state for the next 10 years. Senate Redistricting chair Senator Mary Duvall of Pierre says the final product took a lot of hard...
PIERRE, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former SD Speaker, State Rep. challenging Noem for Governor

(Pierre, SD) -- Former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current State Representative Steve Haugaard will be challenging Kristi Noem for the governor's seat. The Republican filed paperwork Friday, the same day that Noem announced she was running for re-election in 2022. He intends to face off with Noem for the Republican nomination next spring.
PIERRE, SD
wnax.com

SD House State Affairs Committee Debates Senate Map

The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee debated the legislative map approved by the Senate Monday. Senator Mary Duvall of Pierre, Chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, says the new map is called “Blackbird two point oh one A”……. Representative Richard Vasgaard of Centerville said he opposes the map because...
CENTERVILLE, SD
wnax.com

SD Legislators Agree on a Redistricting Map

South Dakota legislators had to take their special session into overtime to find agreement on a final legislative district map. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton says he isn’t sure what drove the final vote…. Cwach says there were some fairly minor changes to the maps presented by House and Senate...
YANKTON, SD

