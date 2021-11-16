Troubling Signs Point To Covid Advancing Among Unvaccinated

Even before Thanksgiving travel kicks into high gear, covid cases — and hospitalizations — are on the upswing in more places, like New England. As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older. “What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Tuesday in an interview. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.” (Syal, 11/17)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO