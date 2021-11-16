ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubling Signs Point To Covid Advancing Among Unvaccinated

khn.org
 7 days ago

Even in highly vaccinated New England, covid cases are on the rise among unvaccinated residents. The key metric of hospitalizations is also increasing. In Texas, 28 hospitals are out intensive care beds; Michigan hospitalizations spike. The trendlines are even more concerning as Americans prepare to gather for the holidays....

khn.org

khn.org

More Covid Surges Reported As Holidays Begin

Right before massive holiday travel, covid infections are again on the rise in many states. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said that families who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should "feel good" about gathering for the holidays this year. It's a worrying sign for the U.S. ahead of the holiday travel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Overcrowded Hospitals Linked To Excess Deaths In Pandemic Times

Over-capacity hospitals during the pandemic are linked to excess deaths. Anosmia, the loss of the sense of smell, caused by covid is studied. A new analysis estimates that hospital strain during the pandemic is linked to thousands of ensuing excess deaths, signaling the significance of ensuring hospitals do not reach full capacity amid COVID-19 surges. The research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday predicted that when the nationwide intensive care unit (ICU) capacity hits 75 percent capacity, an additional 12,000 excess deaths could be expected within the next two weeks. When hospitals surpass 100 percent ICU bed capacity, the study suggests 80,000 excess deaths would be expected two weeks later. (Coleman, 11/18)
HEALTH SERVICES
khn.org

Here We Go Again: Severe Covid Cases Ticking Back Up

Even before Thanksgiving travel kicks into high gear, covid cases — and hospitalizations — are on the upswing in more places, like New England. As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older. “What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Tuesday in an interview. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.” (Syal, 11/17)
khn.org

Fauci: ‘Go Get Boosted’

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends boosters for all adults although many states are already allowing it and urging it. Also, a new debate is emerging: is there a new definition for "fully vaccinated"?. The Hill: Fauci Says All Adults Should 'Go Get Boosted'. President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on...
