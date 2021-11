Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of November 18, 2021. Last week, to mark both Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where they met with service members and their families. During the event, the duo spoke with all six branches of the U.S. military and even hosted a special luncheon, where they discussed everything from mental health to “living a life of service.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO