ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney addresses reports and social media blogs about ending the vaccine mandates at their Florida properties. “We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, and at this point, more than 90 percent of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated. We will address legal developments as appropriate,” said a Disney spokesperson.

