Fire truck responding to two-alarm fire t-bones school bus

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
The Buffalo Fire Department responded to two scenes Tuesday morning within one block of one another.

Just after 7:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called out to 115 Goethe Street, between E. Lovejoy and Ludington streets for a call of a fire.

The scene quickly turned into a two-alarm fire. Crews had knocked down the fire by 7:45 a.m. Officials say the fire began on the second floor, damage is estimated at $225,000 and the cause is under investigation.

The Buffalo Fire Department says a fire truck responding to the scene t-boned a school bus at the intersection of Goethe and E. Lovejoy Streets.

According to police, the 57-year-old female bus driver has been treated and released from ECMC. The 67-year-old female bus aide is currently at ECMC with "injuries that are serious in nature."

Police say four Buffalo firefighters were also treated and released from ECMC with various injuries.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

