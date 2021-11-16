ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey offers to help Lebanon with crisis with Gulf nations

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ky3no_0cyE5bSW00

Turkey's foreign minister said Tuesday his country is ready to offer whatever support it can to help mend relations between Lebanon and Gulf Arab nations, embroiled in an unprecedented diplomatic rift.

The spat with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states unraveled late last month and has threatened to destabilize the new Lebanese government and escalate the country’s economic tailspin. It erupted over comments by a Lebanese Cabinet minister over the war in Yemen that angered Saudi Arabia.

During a visit to Beirut, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged support for Lebanon’s government to ensure the small country’s stability and that general elections scheduled for next spring take place on time.

“We have expressed our sadness over the recent crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf. We received information concerning the latest developments toward its resolution. And if there is anything that can be done for the issue to be resolved as soon as possible we are ready to carry it out,” Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib.

Cavusoglu said he hoped the crisis is resolved through mutual respect and diplomatic means, though it was not immediately clear how Turkey could help resolve it. Other allies of Saudi Arabia, including France and the United States, have urged against the Gulf Arab countries' isolation of Lebanon.

Saudi officials say the crisis is rooted in the growing influence of the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group in Lebanese political affairs. Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen's civil war.

Cavusoglu arrived to Lebanon late Monday from Iran. He also met Tuesday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as “absurd” and an “aggression” by Saudi Arabia. The comments, aired in late October, were recorded in August, before his appointment to the post. Lebanon has said the remarks do not represent official government views.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait have withdrawn their ambassadors from Lebanon in protest over the comments. Saudi Arabia also banned Lebanese imports. The spat is putting hundreds of millions of dollars in trade and assistance from the oil-rich nations at risk at a time of dire need for Lebanon.

Cavusoglu said he has also discussed with Lebanese officials how to ensure the voluntary return of Syrian refugees . Turkey and Lebanon are the two countries with the largest population of Syrian refugees in the region. Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees while in Lebanon, which has a population of 6 million, there are more than 1 million Syrian refugees.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

US congressmen in Lebanon over crippling economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — A group of U.S. congressmen held meetings Saturday with Lebanon’s top leaders during a fact-finding mission to the Middle East nation roiled by an unprecedented economic crisis. The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the Lebanese. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US, Gulf countries accuse Iran of causing 'nuclear crisis'

The United States and its Arab allies in the Gulf accused Iran Wednesday of causing a nuclear crisis and destabilizing the Middle East with ballistic missiles and drones. The warning came in a joint statement issued after a meeting of the US and Gulf Cooperation Council working group on Iran, which was held in Saudi Arabia. "All participants urged the new Iranian administration to seize the current diplomatic opportunity" stemming from the resumption of talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging the Iranian nuclear accord, and "prevent conflict and crisis," the statement said. These indirect talks between the US and Iran were suspended after Iran elected a new president in June and are now scheduled to resume late this month.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel. "We are ready to help it by all means...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Nabih Berri
Person
Najib Mikati
thelastamericanvagabond.com

The Gulf Allies Of Biden Want To Turn Lebanon Into Another Yemen If They Do Not Bow

In a shock series of events, four pro-Western Persian Gulf regimes have tightened the screws on an already impoverished Lebanon, all because a single Lebanese politician dared to challenge the genocidal war in Yemen. But for Western media, this seems to be a non-Story. Why? Well, war crimes are fine if US allies commit them.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Arab League Holds Talks in Lebanon Over Gulf Row

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Arab League official held talks in Lebanon on Monday in a bid to ease a rift with Saudi Arabia over criticism of its role in the Yemen war, saying the crisis could have been defused if the minister who made the comments had resigned. Arab...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
MIDDLE EAST
WSAV News 3

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Turkey#Yemen#Iran#Gulf Arab#Lebanese#Turkish#Saudi#Houthi#Parliament
Reuters

Turkey's lira dives back into crisis territory

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira suffered one of its worst days in three years on Thursday after the central bank defied warnings of a full-blown currency meltdown and rocketing inflation, and slashed interest rates by 100 basis points. The country's President Tayyip Erdogan takes the unorthodox view that...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

NATO offers further help to allies in Belarus migrant crisis – Stoltenberg

BERLIN (Reuters) – NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning. “We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies,” Stoltenberg told reporters on...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

458K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy