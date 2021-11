JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves held a briefing Monday to release details of his fiscal year 2023 executive budget recommendation. "My Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation affirms my commitment to free enterprise, quality education and healthcare, and the elimination of the individual income tax," Reeves said. "As we approach the upcoming regular session, my administration is ready to hit the ground running to continue serving Mississippians. I promise that we will stop at nothing to make Mississippi the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family."

