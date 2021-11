We’ve said it many times on StrongSide, but after this recent stretch of Dallas Mavericks basketball, I’m going to repeat it: Kristaps Porzingis is the most pivotal player on this roster. In fact, I’ll go so far as to say he is the most pivotal player in the league. I’m not sure that there is another player in the NBA whose health and performance can swing their team’s status between “contender” and “oh, they’re kind of a fun team” the way Porzingis can.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO