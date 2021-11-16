Report: Kansas City officer fired gun at speeding vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No one was reported injured after a police officer shot at a fleeing suspect’s car in east Kansas City, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release. The shooting happened after a patrol officer spotted a vehicle speeding eastbound on East 31st Street toward U.S. Highway 40 and Interstate 435. An officer shot at the vehicle as it drove toward a second officer’s vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, with no injuries from the shooting reported and no arrests made.

Police have not detailed why the officer shot at the speeding vehicle, but are investigating.