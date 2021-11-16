ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia man sentenced to 32 years in sexual battery case

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual battery in connection with an assault on a teenage girl, officials said.

Michael X. Whitted, 35, who has been in prison for most of the past 16 years, was about a week from being released in October 2020 when he was indicted by a Stafford grand jury on charges stemming from incidents in 2004 and 2005, The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reported.

At the time of the 2004 and 2005 attacks, Whitted was dating his teen victim’s older sister and was living with her according to court records. The 14-year-old victim told police that she stopped resisting the attacks because she had seen Whitted beat her sister and feared that he would do the same thing to her

The teen gave birth to Whitted’s baby in 2006 in a bathroom in Stafford. The infant was later found dead in an abandoned car.

The victim in the Whitted case was tried as an adult and convicted of manslaughter and felony child neglect. She was sentenced in January 2007 to five years in prison.

