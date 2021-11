Tiffany & Co. has been around for more than 185 years and the fact they have just revealed what is their most expensive piece of jewellery only shows their innovation and creativity knows no bounds! At a Tiffany event held in Dubai over the weekend, the world got to see the marvel they have dubbed “The Empire Diamond.” Yes, the intricate beauty-of-a-necklace is every cent as breathtaking as one would imagine with a spellbinding 80-carat, internally flawless, oval cut diamond perched as its centre. That’s not all the dazzle the necklace brings to the neck; the stunning Empire Diamond is surrounded by 180-carats worth of diamonds in a design that reimagines the World’s Fair necklace of 1939 replacing the initially featured 200-carat aquamarine stone, with the Empire Diamond.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO