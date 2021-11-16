ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Contracts awarded for makeovers to North Carolina roads

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Several highways and secondary roads in a portion of North Carolina are set to get makeovers, the N.C. Department of Transportation Highway says.

A department news release says the work in Division 8 is scheduled to begin in the spring.

In Moore County, a $4.1 million contract was awarded to improve 18.3 miles (28 km) of highway. That includes two sections of U.S. Highway 1, five sections of N.C. Highway 5, and sections each of N.C. highways 22, 211 and 690, according to the department.

The department also says a $3.8 million contract was awarded for work in Randolph County targeting 10 sections of secondary roads totaling 21.4 miles (33 km). Work on both projects can begin as early as March and is expected to be complete by mid-summer 2023.

