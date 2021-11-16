ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Arrests Along U.S.-Mexico Border Decrease For Third Straight Month

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6ahq_0cyDzTAo00

SOUTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – The number of migrants taken into U.S. custody along the border with Mexico decreased for a third consecutive month in October after skyrocketing this summer, according to recently published government data.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 164,000 migrant apprehensions in October — a 23% percent drop from July.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug bust at California-Mexico border

A trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S., federal prosecutors said. More than 17,500 pounds (7,930 kilograms) of meth and 389 pounds (176 kilograms) of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Border Patrol Agents are encountering large-sized groups of migrants

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, along with the government of Mexico, will be targeting a smuggling organization responsible for transporting a series of unusually large-sized groups. On November 4, two citizens from Mexico were arrested for human smuggling and SDC's Foreign Operations...
IMMIGRATION
Fronteras Desk

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border fell in October

New data from Customs and Border Protection shows the number of apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border fell again last month, and most migrants are still being sent back across the border to Mexico under pandemic-era protocols. Border Patrol agents encountered almost 160,000 people across the border in October, according to...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

U.S.-Mexico border reopens after 20 months of COVID shutdown

TIJUANA/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Nov 8 (Reuters) - There were fewer crossings at the Mexico-United States border than expected on Monday as it reopened to nonessential travel following a 20-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many residents staying home to avoid potential chaos. Officials in the Mexican border city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

"Happy to see you again": U.S. reopens land borders with Mexico to vaccinated travelers after 19 months

EL PASO — The Solis sisters were excited to return to El Paso nearly two years since their last visit. After waiting 30 minutes to cross the international bridge that connects Ciudad Juárez to El Paso on Monday, 23-year-old Elizabeth Solis took out her iPhone to begin recording her experience walking onto the American side, 20 months after her last visit. Before the COVID-induced travel restrictions, she said they would go to El Paso every weekend to visit aunts, uncles and cousins.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#South Texas#Cbsnews Com#Click Here
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Texas authorities claim Mexican cartels murdering people on US soil

Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the US side of the border — including a woman who had been raped and mutilated, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity...
TEXAS STATE
ktxs.com

Border Patrol in Texas arrests cartel member trying to flee in Rio Grande

TEXAS BORDER — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents together with Webb County Constables arrested cartel member Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz near downtown Laredo. Paz-Ruiz was taken into custody on Nov. 9. The 23-year-old Mexican national had outstanding warrants with Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety and is allegedly a member of the transnational criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste.
TEXAS STATE
Gazette

Migrant kids, some U.S.-born, endure hardship in Mexico border camp

TIJUANA, Mexico (Reuters) - In a makeshift camp holding hundreds of migrants near a Mexican border crossing to the United States, children sleep on the floor inside tents, with no protection from heat or cold. They do not attend school. Some were born in the United States. Mexican authorities have...
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
87K+
Followers
17K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy