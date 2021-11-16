4 REASONS WHY BECKS PRIME MAKES THE BEST BURGERS IN HOUSTON

For a solid portion of the year, grilling outside is an amazing experience. You can enjoy being outdoors in the warm weather while flipping your burgers, steaks, and veggies in one hand and gripping a cold one in the other. For the rest of the time, it’s an exercise in (semi) misery starring you, bundled up in a coat, dashing inside and out while trying not to freeze your butt off. And, of course, rainy days are a total wash. Well, that’s where an indoor grill comes in.

