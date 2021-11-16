ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More States Open Booster Shot Access To All Adults

khn.org
 7 days ago

Add Arkansas, West Virginia and New York City to the list of areas that aren't waiting for federal regulatory approval to allow all residents 18 or older to get a covid vaccine booster. New Jersey's governor says his state will likely widen eligibility too. All adults in New York...

khn.org

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are trending downward, a tremendous relief after a Delta surge that affected nearly every state. However, now is no time to celebrate. Not only do experts not know if a "fifth wave" may come again during the colder months but some states aren't seeing declines; in fact, cases are surging there. Which ones? Read on to discover which 6 states are currently being hit the hardest—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
houmatimes.com

Federal Judge Expedites Challenge to Vaccine Mandate of Healthcare Workers

Just days after Attorney General Jeff Landry led a 12-state coalition challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over their rule mandating COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers, Judge Terry Doughty has issued an expedited briefing schedule on the case. “Biden’s Jab or Job policy is unconstitutional and immoral....
U.S. POLITICS
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Announces Expansion of Booster Shots for All Adults

All adults in Massachusetts are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced Thursday, joining a growing list of states that have done so. All Massachusetts residents age 18 and up are now eligible to get a booster six months after receiving the second dose of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
khn.org

‘Scary’ Covid Surges Reported Across The US

Covid cases are also climbing in hot spots like New Mexico and Minnesota, while areas in Texas report grim death numbers. CBS News: Upper Midwest Faces Spike In COVID-19 Infections: "It's Unprecedented" The nation is currently facing an alarming COVID-19 spike, with average daily cases jumping 35% in recent weeks,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Boosters For All: FDA Prepares To Give Its OK

The FDA is expected to announce that all adults 18 and older can get the Pfizer covid booster, as concerns of a winter surge mount. And the Biden administration plans to spend billions to expand vaccine production with an eye toward sending more vaccines to poor countries. The Food and...
HEALTH
khn.org

FDA Approves Both Moderna, Pfizer Booster Shots For All Adults

The Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of the two mRNA covid vaccines approved in the U.S. for all adults 18 or older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still give its OK. In other vaccine news, news outlets report on efforts to free-up intellectual property rights.
HEALTH
khn.org

Vaccine-or-Test Requirements Increase Work and Costs for Governments

Amanda Kostroski, a 911 dispatcher in Madison, Wisconsin, leaves her busy job once a week to go to a county health clinic to be tested for covid-19. She’s been making the 15-minute drive from work since late September, when Dane County mandated all employees get vaccinated or tested weekly. The testing is free, and she is typically back to work within an hour.
HEALTH
khn.org

Fauci: ‘Go Get Boosted’

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends boosters for all adults although many states are already allowing it and urging it. Also, a new debate is emerging: is there a new definition for "fully vaccinated"?. The Hill: Fauci Says All Adults Should 'Go Get Boosted'. President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Instagram’s Impact On Kids To Be Investigated By Coalition Of State Attorneys

Other state news stories report on the opioid epidemic, drinking water quality, vaping, Medicaid, cannabis and more. A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Thursday announced an investigation into Meta, focusing on whether the parent company of Instagram and Facebook violated consumer protection laws by promoting the app and other social networking products to children and teens. The probe, announced in a news release by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D), follows reports that the company’s internal research suggested that its products negatively impact the mental health of young people, especially teen girls. It highlights ballooning regulatory scrutiny of the tech giant, which is already the target of a federal antitrust lawsuit. (Zakrzewski, 11/18)
INTERNET
khn.org

Vaccinations Among Hospital Employees Stalled

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70% of hospital health care workers are vaccinated against covid. The percentage is highest among those working in children's hospitals and as low as 65% at hospitals in non–metropolitan urban counties. Also, more news on vaccine mandates. Seven out of 10 U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH

