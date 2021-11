Heel/Arch pain is one of the most common foot ailments affecting millions of people on a daily basis. Unfortunately, this affliction is left untreated by a majority of the population, figuring that it will go away, or accepting that the pain is typical with excessive standing or walking. Eventually, this ailment becomes chronic in nature, often manifesting with “First step pain” when getting out of bed or after a period of rest, usually dissipating after a few minutes of walking, then eventually returning later in the day.

1 DAY AGO