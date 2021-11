Lack of sleep can have a major impact on your health, productivity, and mood. Research has shown that consistently sleeping less than 6 hours per night increases the risk for obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. It also decreases cognitive function and impacts mood, people who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to feel depressed or anxious. And this is just the tip of the iceberg, we’re only scratching at how bad lack of sleep can be for you! That’s why it’s so important to make sure you’re getting enough rest each night. Here are some tips on how to do just that!

