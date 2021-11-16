ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Supply Chain Planning: What Would Don Draper Do?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile watched the hit TV series "Mad Men", set in the 1960’s about a fictional advertising agency I was amazed at how much the advertising industry, and business in general, has changed. And thanks to the container ship crisis, I wondered what supply chain planning have been like in that time...

Forbes

How Supply Chain Chaos Is Triggering Small-Business Pivot 2.0

As President of the Americas, Tony Ward leads Xero’s businesses in the United States and Canada. For small-business owners who’ve been balancing on the edge since the pandemic hit, the effect of a broken supply chain has to feel like being handed an anvil. It’s without question the forcing event for the next survival “pivot” they’ll have to make. The issue is that this latest anvil — the pandemic’s cascading disruption of production and distribution systems — lands on small businesses as the make-or-break holiday season looms into view.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Digitizing your supply chain? Don’t leave your people behind.

Did you know that nearly nine out of 10 supply chain executives (86%) are already making moderate to significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI)? Yet, only 38% see their workforce advancing in the new skills they’ll need to be successful in a digitized world. That’s a disparity we need to...
SOFTWARE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Marketing and supply chain issues

By now, we’ve all heard about and many of us have experienced the problems caused by supply chain issues. Our next guest says this is also causing marketing headaches for the business community. Mike Switzer interviews Dr. Bob Riggle, a marketing professor at The Citadel in Charleston, SC. After almost...
CHARLESTON, SC
asurampage.com

Disrupted Supply Chains May Change Your Black Friday Plans

All across the United States, millions of Americans are getting ready to fill shopping baskets and empty wallets in anticipation of Black Friday. However, recent disruptions in worldwide supply chains may put a damper on typical shopping activities. According to the New York Times, the disruptions date back to the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
#Mrp
Dealerscope

When Will the Supply Chain Slowdown End?

From nearly every retailer’s perspective, the most important story of the past two years has certainly been the ongoing supply chain disruptions wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. First it was paper products, wheat, masks, and sanitizer. But even though there is now ample supply of those products, the availability of parts and delayed deliveries of products has expanded, almost in waves, since at least the early months of 2021. It has affected nearly all industries, not least consumer electronics and appliances, including TVs, smartphones, e-bikes, refrigerators, laptops, and cars, to name just a few. Volatile costs and unpredictable wait times have created one hurdle after the next for the entire supply chain, from factories and manufacturers to retailers and consumers.
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

Greening solar supply chains

Renewable energy technologies fueled by wind and the sun are critical to addressing the climate crisis. However, many chemicals used in the production of solar and wind technologies are harmful to human health and the environment, scarce in supply, or sourced from countries that are unable to protect human rights. The notion of greening solar manufacturing isn’t new, but there is a renewed urgency surrounding it. This includes the reduction and management of chemicals of concern in PV manufacturing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Data, supply chains, digitization—here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

I had the opportunity to sit down with leadership and management expert Michael Useem, the William and Jacalyn Egan Professor of Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, to discuss data, enterprise risk management, and strategic partnerships. "Data analytics has become the 'coin of the realm', and for good reason," Useem told me. “In every field, my personal view is that if you're not working with your intuition and data analytics, you're not getting your job done. You need to combine both.” However, experienced wisdom and a "profound understanding of the human condition" is still enormously important, he said. The 10th anniversary edition of Useem’s book, The Leader’s Checklist: 16 Mission-Critical Principles, was released in October. He explained why the COVID-19 pandemic is a redefining moment for leadership.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Personalized Returns Are The Future Of The Post-Purchase Customer Experience

Founder/CEO of Narvar. Amit has decades of experience across supply chain, information technology and business analytics. We are in the middle of an e-commerce boom that is far from busting: Holiday e-commerce sales are expected to hit between $210 billion and $218 billion, growing by as much as 15% over 2020's record numbers. For retailers, the staggering growth of e-commerce has come with its share of challenges, including massive increases in returns, which more than doubled in 2020 and cost the industry $428 billion.
RETAIL
SmartAsset

What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market?

A buyer’s market occurs when more goods or services are offered for sale than there are buyers to buy them. Buyer’s markets feature low prices and ample selection, which represent advantages for buyers. Sellers in a buyer’s market must confront … Continue reading → The post What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Forbes

Developing A Sustainability Plan? 16 Ways To Gain Top-Down Support

With businesses and governments around the world acknowledging that their practices and policies are critical factors in addressing climate change on a global scale. Thus, most organizations are creating sustainability plans to ensure their operations contribute to the long-term health of the planet and the people who inhabit it. Aside...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Sprouts Farmers Market Is Improving Profits And Creating Shareholder Value

Despite missing top-line estimates in 3Q21 and giving back some of the pandemic-induced sales of 2020, this company is more profitable than it was pre-pandemic and is expanding its reach in the fast-growing health and wellness and natural/organic grocery markets. Sprouts Farmer’s Market (SFM) remains a Long Idea. Sprouts Farmers...
MARKETS
Forbes

What The Future Of Consumer Data Ownership Looks Like

Building the future of marketing as the CEO & Co-Founder of Trufan Inc. For the longest time, people have never fully understood the trade-off between their data and the social platforms they use on a daily basis. Thanks to documentaries like The Social Dilemma, more and more people are now talking about this topic, and things are starting to change. More consumers are becoming aware of just how much of their personal data has been collected.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

The Case for Hiring a Loan Expert

We turn to doctors, lawyers, and accountants to apply their areas of expertise, so why aren't business owners working more often with commercial loan brokers to source the most beneficial type of capital?
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Fashion’s Digital Transformation Could Usher in Era of On-Demand Production

At Kornit Fashion Week, experts weighed in on the importance of adopting new technologies, especially those for on-demand production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

