Watch even a few minutes of downhill skiing, and it will probably come as no surprise that downhill is the fastest of the Olympic alpine skiing events. In this discipline, athletes try to clock the fastest time possible by racing down a steep slope in a tucked position, dodging gates, risers, and the mountain's rigid terrain. Sounds pretty impressive, right? I thought so, too — and then I learned just how fast these speed demons actually fly.

