Tenax Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Buoyed by positive momentum for shares of Travelers and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Chevron (CVX) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 54 points (0.2%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $4.60 (2.9%) while those of Chevron have climbed $2.50, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO