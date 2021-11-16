ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenax Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 7 days ago

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Tuesday reported a loss...

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Travelers, Chevron share gains lead Dow's 50-point climb

Buoyed by positive momentum for shares of Travelers and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Chevron (CVX) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 54 points (0.2%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $4.60 (2.9%) while those of Chevron have climbed $2.50, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 47-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
