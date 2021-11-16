Zero traction on John Wall trade as of now

Chris Mannix: While the rockets look for a trade, to this point I’ve been told there has been zero traction on a trade for John Wall.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Something to think about – Bulls are paying just under $46 million for the talents of Zach LaVine AND DeMar DeRozan this season. Houston is paying $44 million for John Wall this season, who is not playing as he awaits a trade that likely isn’t coming soon. – 1:53 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Surging Wizards, the latest with Ben Simmons, the NBA’s indifference towards John Wall and are the Cavs … good? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:21 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The Grizzlies might beat Houston by more than the Rockets are paying John Wall not to play this season. – 9:47 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If John Wall got bought out tomorrow, ignoring where you think he’d actually go, what team that might realistically be interested in him would do the most to boost his value as a future free agent? – 7:23 PM

Chris Mannix: I was texting with a bunch of different executives this morning talking about Wall. Like what do you think the interest is like? ‘Nope, not we’re not interested. I mean, the guy is an injury issue and we’d be interested after the buyout, but not under his current contract.’ So he is probably going to sit out the entire season. -via Spotify / November 16, 2021

John Wall isn’t expected to play for the Rockets this season and it doesn’t appear any teams are willing to gamble on his contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on tonight’s “NBA Countdown.” (Hat tip to Doric Sam of Bleacher Report) “There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season because the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive,” Wojnarowski said. -via Hoops Rumors / November 11, 2021

Kelly Iko: Silas says it’s great having John Wall out with the team, being able to pull him to the side, talk about what’s going on and him being able to help the young players out. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / September 28, 2021