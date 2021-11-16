ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keldon Johnson changes agents

 7 days ago
Klutch Sports: Welcome Keldon & Kaleb Johnson! #Klutch

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Career high 6 made 3s for Keldon Johnson.

He leads the Spurs with 24 points

SA makes it a 2 possession game – 5:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

21 point afternoon for Keldon Johnson

15 of his 21 points from 3PT

Lakers by 8 – 5:21 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

At the Half, Lakers up 60-55…

-AD 27pts 7rebs

-Ellington 9pts

-Russ 6pts 4ast 4rebs

Keldon Johnson 16pts & Dejounte Murray 15pts for Spurs… – 4:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

After trailing by 14 in the 2Q and with no answer for Anthony Davis (27 points on 12 of 16), Spurs aren’t in bad shape at the break, trailing, 60-55.

Keldon Johnson with 16 points on 4 of 5 from distance and Dejounte Murray with 15 points on 6 of 9 keeping them afloat. – 4:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Keldon Johnson came into this game shooting 7 for 29 from 3 on the season (24.1%).

But he’s 4 for 4 from 3 already, keeping San Antonio in the game, as they trail LAL 44-38. – 4:18 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon Johnson with 7 points in the 1Q

3 points from outside

2 points from mid-range

2 paint points – 3:52 PM

And part of that is attributable to the big brother LaVine gained in Tokyo. He even switched his representation to Klutch Sports Group, the same agency that represents Green, after winning a gold medal. “I talk to him about a lot of things,” LaVine said. “Life skills. Upbringing. I made the decision to go with Klutch and with Rich (Paul), and he was with them. And I think that helped guide me a little bit to help me figure out what I wanted to do and me making my own decision at the end of the day.” -via The Athletic / November 13, 2021

Emiliano Carchia: Philadelphia 76er guard Furkan Korkmaz has signed with agents Jason Glushon and Dan Tobin, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia -via Twitter @Carchia / November 4, 2021

Excel Sports: Attorney Rick Shapiro and NBA agent Michael Tellem join Excel. Shapiro will act as a senior advisor for our baseball division and Tellem will join to lead international basketball recruiting. #exceling. Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA agent Michael Tellem joins Excel Sports. He represents two of the top 11 players in ESPN’s Top 100 for the 2022 NBA Draft: Yannick Nzosa of Unicaja Malaga and Ousmane Dieng of the NZ Breakers. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 2, 2021

