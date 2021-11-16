Keldon Johnson changes agents

Klutch Sports: Welcome Keldon & Kaleb Johnson! #Klutch

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Career high 6 made 3s for Keldon Johnson.

He leads the Spurs with 24 points

SA makes it a 2 possession game – 5:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

21 point afternoon for Keldon Johnson

15 of his 21 points from 3PT

Lakers by 8 – 5:21 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

At the Half, Lakers up 60-55…

-AD 27pts 7rebs

-Ellington 9pts

-Russ 6pts 4ast 4rebs

Keldon Johnson 16pts & Dejounte Murray 15pts for Spurs… – 4:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

After trailing by 14 in the 2Q and with no answer for Anthony Davis (27 points on 12 of 16), Spurs aren’t in bad shape at the break, trailing, 60-55.

Keldon Johnson with 16 points on 4 of 5 from distance and Dejounte Murray with 15 points on 6 of 9 keeping them afloat. – 4:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Keldon Johnson came into this game shooting 7 for 29 from 3 on the season (24.1%).

But he’s 4 for 4 from 3 already, keeping San Antonio in the game, as they trail LAL 44-38. – 4:18 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon Johnson with 7 points in the 1Q

3 points from outside

2 points from mid-range

2 paint points – 3:52 PM

