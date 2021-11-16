David Lee “Mudsuck” Wright, 85 of Hurricane, WV passed away on November 14, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after a short illness.

David Lee attended Young’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and was a retired body shop employee from Lester Raines and had worked at other body shops in the Charleston area.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Dent Wright and his son Peter “Petie” Wright.

He is survived by his wife Jeannie Wright of Hurricane; sons, Ronnie (Vera) Wright of North Carolina and Brett (Suzi) Wright of South Charleston; 8 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Allen Sowards officiating. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.