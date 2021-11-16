ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

David Lee “Mudsuck” Wright

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tZ4u_0cyDtJWM00

David Lee “Mudsuck” Wright, 85 of Hurricane, WV passed away on November 14, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after a short illness.

David Lee attended Young’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and was a retired body shop employee from Lester Raines and had worked at other body shops in the Charleston area.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Dent Wright and his son Peter “Petie” Wright.

He is survived by his wife Jeannie Wright of Hurricane; sons, Ronnie (Vera) Wright of North Carolina and Brett (Suzi) Wright of South Charleston; 8 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Allen Sowards officiating. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Myth and legend of John Henry—a man for the ages

John Henry: the man, the myth. Countless legends have sprung from the history of railroading. But in South Appalachia, one tale seemingly outshines all others—for its drama and pathos, for its content and originality. It’s the story of John Henry, the steel drivin’ man, the human who pitted his skill...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Jerry Neil King

Jerry Neil King passed away on November 15th, 2021. Jerry was the only child of Rondal and Athelene Hedrick King. The Hedrick family were early settlers of the Mabscott community where Jerry has made his home. He is survived by his devoted wife, Tammy Lynn Bell King and his children,...
MABSCOTT, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy